Calloway County, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Hood: Racers’ demeanor has become much brighter since getting first win

MURRAY — It has long been said in the sports world that winning cures all ills. It may not have cured every ailment for Murray State’s football team this season, but the win over Tennessee State last month that marked the Racers’ first in a season that was expected to bring many more, if nothing else, has made this team feel better. On they “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7 this week, Head Coach Dean Hood said he has seen it with his own eyes in practices.
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer men prepare to resume season at home

MURRAY — After Monday night’s opening loss against what could be a very good Saint Louis team this season, Murray State’s basketball men resume their season Saturday night with their home opener Saturday night against NAIA Lindsey Wilson. The Racers will be looking to improve in several...
MURRAY, KY

