Rotarians Hear From Spider Hunters Jasper And Emerson Holmes, LAPS Choirs Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Chairs
Spider Hunters Emerson, left, and Jasper Holmes introduced Spider Hunters, their new business, to Rotarians just before Halloween. Mother Karen Holmes assisted. Photo by Linda Hull. During a late October Rotary presentation, Celina Long, president of the LAHS Choir Booster Club, and volunteer Stephanie Grube described some of the choirs’...
New Resource For Trail User Input
If you are a trail user on the Los Alamos side of the Jemez, there is a new way for you to join with other trail users to identify common interests and provide input to the County, Forest Service, and other land managers about the trail system that we all use. The Pajarito Trails Roundtable (PTR) seeks participation from a diverse range of trail users including bikers, hikers, equestrians, birders/naturalists, trail runners, conservationists, adjacent residents, community groups, and the like. Participants of all ages are welcome. To participate, all that is required is to join an email list that will be used to collect inputs through online surveys and discussion. Anyone who is interested can start the process by completing the brief questionnaire at https://forms.gle/aygZ32F9V1qzBGKT8.
Leadership Los Alamos Holds First Session On Community Organizations
LLA students clean and disinfect toys at the Family Strengths Network, hosted by Carie Fanning, FSN Executive Director. Photo by Marisol Padilla. LLA students assemble charity bags for local residents in need. Photo by Kateri Morris. LLA students participate in an activity facilitated by Bernadette Lauritzen. Photo by Kateri Morris.
Birth Announcement: Billie Rosario Cardiel – Nov. 9, 2022
Billie Rosario Cardiel was born on November 9th at 1:10 pm at Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola. She weighed 6 pounds and 0.4 ounces was 19 inches long. Proud parents are Mateo and Margaret Cardiel. She is loved and welcomed by paternal grandparents Demetrio Cardiel and Alicia Edgin of Los Alamos; Lori and Keith Lash of Los Alamos, and maternal grandparents Orbry and Kathleen Wright of Los Alamos. Billie is also welcomed by her paternal great-grandparents Jesus and the late Rosario Cardiel of Alamogordo, NM; Charles and the late Linda Hollingsworth of Albuquerque, NM and her late maternal great-grandparents Frank and Ginger Welch of Los Alamos; Lee Wright of Los Alamos; Ed and Billie Kelley of Los Alamos. Courtesy photo.
Mountaineers Meeting Nov. 15 Features Alan And Casey Kaplan’s Trek Along The John Muir Trail
Alan and Casey Kaplan at Kearsage Pass on the John Muir Trail. Courtesy photo. The Nov. 15 Mountaineers meeting will be in-person, with a hybrid adjunct. The presentation will feature Alan and Casey Kaplan’s trek along the John Muir Trail. The John Muir Trail is widely regarded as the...
Community Gathers For Veterans Day Ceremony At Ashley Pond Friday
VFW Cmdr. Roger Anaya presents a commander’s coin to Korean War veteran Paul Elkins during Friday’s Veterans Day Ceremony at Ashley Pond Park. Also pictured is VFW 2nd Vice Cmdr. Corrina Gonzales. Read a two-part series written by Maire O’ Neill about Elkins time in Korea that was previously published in the Los Alamos Daily Post in 2017; https://ladailypost.com/korean-war-veteran-paul-elkins-tells-his-story-part-1/ and https://ladailypost.com/korean-war-veteran-paul-elkins-shares-story-part-2/Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The meeting will be held in person and via video conferencing and the agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome, please contact JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or (505) 709-8125 for additional information.”
LANL: Steam Might Be Visible From Los Alamos National Laboratory Nov. 14 Through Nov. 17
Starting Monday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 17, steam will be released intermittently from a building on Los Alamos National Laboratory property as part of the operational testing of two new steam boilers. The operation is part of an upgrade project to provide more reliable and efficient heating steam to the Laboratory. The steam will likely produce large steam clouds visible to those in and around Los Alamos County, and some might also be able to hear an intermittent loud noise associated with it. Only water vapor is being released and poses no risk to people or the environment.
SALA Grand Opening Set For Dec. 1
The Grand opening of SALA Los Alamos Event Center is set for Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. Join SALA for some live entertainment by the Hillstompers, a SALA presentation, some mini golf and arcade games along with some delicious food. The evening will end with a piano concert and movie. SALA is looking forward to celebrating this special event with you. See losalamos.com/events/sala-los-alamos-event-center-grand-opening/
Los Alamos Concert Association Artistic Director Ann McLaughlin To Step Down
Los Alamos Concert Association Artistic Director Ann McLaughlin has announced that she will step back from her responsibilities at the end of the 2022-23 concert season after 12 years in that position. “In considering this, I wanted to make sure that LACA was in good shape following the pandemic shutdown....
Time To Refocus
Now that the election has passed, it is time to shift the focus to the business at hand rather than continuing to harp on candidates that did not win their election. If we continue to go down this path, we destroy any good will and credibility we have in the community. Democrats may have won all four Council seats, but the numbers showed that there is plenty of trust that needs to be earned on some fronts.
Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board To Hold Public Hearing Wednesday In Santa Fe On LANL Activities
The Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board (DNFSB) will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Santa Fe to gather information regarding legacy waste cleanup activities, nuclear safety and increased production activities at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The DNFSB is an independent organization within the executive branch that is chartered...
Los Alamos Young Guns Score High In Clay Target Competition Nov. 1-2 In Albuquerque
Los Alamos Young Guns team members who competed skeet, double skeet and sporting clays in Albuquerque last weekend were, front row from left, Gavin robles, Alyssa Vigil, Matthew Nowell and Sam Nowell. Back row: Coach Vernon Vigil and Coach Jeremy Nowell. Photo by Barbara Vigil. Matthew Nowell shoots skeet Sunday...
NMED Deputy Secretary Joins DOE/NNSA Los Alamos Field Office
Deputy Cabinet Secretary Stephanie Stringer resigned from the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) on Friday, Oct. 28 and accepted a position at the Department of Energy National Nuclear Safety Administration Los Alamos Site Office. NNSA confirmed Stringer’s appointment as the Assistant Manager for Mission Assurance and Infrastructure at the Los Alamos Field Office.
County: Power Is Restored To Los Alamos Townsite
Locations of outages experiences Sunday morning by townsite residents. Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos townsite residents experienced a power outage this morning that lasted about a half an hour. Department of Public Utilities (DPU) electric linemen responded and found that a feeder to the townsite from TA-3 had opened up and...
Happy Veterans Day: Honoring All Who Served
Happy Veterans Day to all our veterans. The community is invited to the Veterans’ Day Celebration at 11 a.m. at Ashley Pond Park with Frito pies at VFW Post 8874 afterwards.
LANL Aids In Global Roadmap To Better Disease Testing
Lab’s insights came from testing its own employees. Photo Courtesy LANL. International coronavirus researchers are calling for consistent standards for disease test development in the wide world of emerging infectious diseases and public health emergencies. Los Alamos scientists Patrick Chain, Alina Deshpande and Po-E Li of the Bioscience Division are part of the Coronavirus Standards Working Group whose paper is out in the journal Nature Biotechnology.
County: Atomic City Transit Route 3 Service Suspended Until Further Notices Due To Transit Operator Vacancies
Atomic City Transit (ACT) will suspend Route 3 transit service on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, until further notice. Transit operator vacancies continue to affect operations. Los Alamos riders who typically utilize Route 3 are advised to instead use regular service Route 1- Central Avenue. Service to Entrada Dr., Bus Stop # 570 Entrada Dr and Camino Entrada, and Bus Stop # 571 Entrada and Camino Entrada will be serviced by Route 1. Customers wishing a pick-up at the Los Alamos County airport can contact the administrative office (505) 661-7433. ACT staff will notify the Route 1 bus driver who will accommodate the pick-up request. ACT officials apologize for the inconvenience.
About Gary Stradling’s Letter Of Thanks
Gary Stradling’s letter of thanks to Los Alamos for the experiences he gathered during his recent run for County Council provides an excellent opportunity for me to demonstrate my skills at translation from Republican-speak to normal English. I have selected a few passages from his letter and with the help of a dictionary and the experience I have gained from years of dedicated effort I offer the translation as commonly understood by regular English speakers.
