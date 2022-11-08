If you are a trail user on the Los Alamos side of the Jemez, there is a new way for you to join with other trail users to identify common interests and provide input to the County, Forest Service, and other land managers about the trail system that we all use. The Pajarito Trails Roundtable (PTR) seeks participation from a diverse range of trail users including bikers, hikers, equestrians, birders/naturalists, trail runners, conservationists, adjacent residents, community groups, and the like. Participants of all ages are welcome. To participate, all that is required is to join an email list that will be used to collect inputs through online surveys and discussion. Anyone who is interested can start the process by completing the brief questionnaire at https://forms.gle/aygZ32F9V1qzBGKT8.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO