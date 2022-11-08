Read full article on original website
State AA Volleyball: Billings West, Billings Senior advance
BOZEMAN- It will be a crosstown rivalry in the Class AA undefeated semifinal on Friday night when Billings West and Billings Senior meet at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The Golden Bears defeated Bozeman Gallatin in four sets, led by a match-high 26 kills from Sydney Pierce. Billings Senior found itself in...
Scoreboard: High school football honors teams
Quarterback: Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge, Jr. Running backs: Connor Hash, Shepherd, Sr.; David Wohlfeil, Huntley Project, Sr.; Garrett Sholley, Huntley Project, Sr.; Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project, Sr. Wide receiver: Calvin Garmann, Red Lodge, So. Athlete: Guy Lesh, Baker, Sr. Offensive line: Luke Donally, Huntley Project, Sr.; Braxton Fulton, Shepherd, Jr.;...
State AA: Billings West sweeps Billings Senior to secure spot in title match
BOZEMAN- Billings West swept Billings Senior in Friday's AA undefeated semifinal in yet another matchup between the crosstown rivals. The Golden Bears defeated the Broncs in the Eastern AA divisional title game a week ago, and rolled Friday night in three sets, led on offense by Sydney Pierce. Pierce finished with 18 kills as the Lady Bears advance to Saturday's championship.
Billings Senior crowned AA state champions after five-set thriller with West
BOZEMAN--On the AA court, Billings Senior went home with the championship after beating West in back-to-back games. In the undefeated semifinal match Friday, West swept Senior for a statement win to advance to the championship. Saturday afternoon, Senior returned the favor and swept West to force a second championship match.
Rams run past Broncs to advance to Class A title game
HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
Bridger punches ticket to Class C state championship
BOZEMAN--In the Class C unbeaten semifinal match the Bridger Scouts took on their rival the Manhattan Christian Eagles. The Eagles set the tone early in the first set, as Ava Bellach chipped the ball down the line for a kill. She was one of three Eagles in double digit kills tonight, along with Katelyn VanKirk and Miranda Wyatt.
