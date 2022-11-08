Read full article on original website
Czech Republic into Billie Jean King Cup semis after upset of US
GLASGOW, Scotland -- The unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time in four years Friday. The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi.
Pepi scores in 1st game after missing US World Cup roster
Ricardo Pepi scored in his first game since being bypassed for the U.S. World Cup roster, putting Groningen ahead in a 3-2 loss to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie. The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, tapped Ragnar Oratmangoen's cross past goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from 6 yards in...
Fahad Al-Muwallad withdrawn from Saudi Arabia World Cup squad over doping case
Saudi Arabia forward Fahad Al-Muwallad was withdrawn from their World Cup squad on Sunday as a precaution due to an ongoing doping case. The Al-Shabab forward was handed an 18-month ban last May by the Saudi Arabian Anti-Doping Committee after he tested positive for the banned substance Furosemide. - Stream...
USWNT winning culture, mentality disappearing after third-straight loss - Carli Lloyd
Two-time World Cup winner Carli Lloyd said that the current United States women's national team has lost the winning mentality that once defined it after the team fell to its third-straight loss on Thursday. The USWNT went down 2-1 to Germany at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after...
