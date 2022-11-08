Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool Men To Face Manchester City In Fourth Round Of The Carabao Cup
After securing victory through another memorable penalty shoot out (Penaltypool!) on Wednesday night, Liverpool have discovered their fourth round opponents in the Carabao Cup and its... not fun. Liverpool Men will visit Manchester City in the fourth round of the tournment. The match, with exact date as yet undetermined, will...
SB Nation
November 11th-13th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
SB Nation
Five Things From A Last-Minute Win At Hull City
There are very few better feelings than scoring a late winner, away from home, via an own goal, in front of your own support. Very little can top that level of absolute sh*thousery and it was that level of balls-out grittiness that Reading had missed over the last six weeks. But here, against a team managed by a former Royal, Liam Rosenior, the good times came flooding back.
SB Nation
Talking Points: Beating Birmingham was Sunderland’s biggest win of the season for Tony Mowbray!
Winning ahead of the three-week break was absolutely crucial to ease the pressure off Tony Mowbray - was it our biggest win of the season?. Friday night was an unexpected victory, but also one that for me was the most important of the season given the context around it. The...
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
SB Nation
Fixing our Wearside Blues
“Home is where the heart is”. That’s how the old saying goes. Yet on our return to the Championship, the Stadium of Light feels as though it has been short of home comforts. In nine matches this season so far, we’ve been on the winning side just twice.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Chelsea - Preview: Another win out of the Blues?
The ascensions of Eddie Howe and Graham Potter to the pantheon of English football are surely phenomenal. Howe, Newcastle’s gaffer for a little over a year now, took charge of Bournemouth as early as Dec. 31, 2008 and spent 745 days in there until Burnley came calling and appointed him in the middle of the 2010-11 season.
The Guardian view on Qatar’s World Cup: sportwashing stains football’s image
If sportswashing was once a novel concept, it now appears standard for major international events. But the World Cup, which kicks off next Sunday, so far seems to have done more to stain the image of football than improve Qatar’s. Diehard fans as well as human rights campaigners have complained that this looks more like a grubby hymn to money and power than a joyous celebration of the game – even if the drama and tension of the tournament will end up overwhelming many people’s qualms.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: I Pray Players Come Back From the World Cup Healthy
Liverpool went into the extended break for the World Cup on a high note, putting in a professional performance, running out 3-1 winners over Southampton to move up to 6th in the league table. Jurgen Klopp took in the game from the stands, following a successful appeal by the FA...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Brentford - Head-to-Head
Manchester City welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium as the first half of the season comes to an early close. Following this weekend’s fixtures, many blues will be heading to Qatar to take part in the World Cup, and City fans will be crossing their fingers in the hope that they come back from the tournament without injury. But first, they take on Brentford, and their top scorer Ivan Toney will no doubt be looking to show Gareth Taylor why he should have been picked for the England squad.
SB Nation
Coady admits Everton players are nowhere near good enough right now
Conor Coady has something to look forward to for the next few weeks as he goes off to Qatar with the England national team along with his teammate Jordan Pickford, but for the rest of Everton football club, the spectre of a relegation dogfight seems to be looming once again even before the halfway point of the season.
SB Nation
Paul Ince Pleased With Reading’s Resolve In ‘Fantastic’ Late Hull Win
There is nothing better than a 94th-minute winner away from home with the Royals taking three points back to Berkshire. Hull City took the lead early in the first half but Reading equalised through Yakou Meite. Andy Carroll won a good header in the box in the 94th minute which hit Ryan Longman to go into the net.
SB Nation
Tottenham’s win over Leeds is a perfect encapsulation of their season thus far
Saturday’s match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United was not your typical Premier League match. With a final score of 4-3 that featured a game-tying goal in the 80th minute with the game-winning/go-ahead goal just two minutes later, you could say this match was pretty bonkers from start to finish. However, if you’re a Spurs or Leeds fan that has followed their respective teams all season, perhaps the match was just about the only way it could have possibly played out.
SB Nation
Bournemouth 4-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Shambolic on the South Coast
Inevitably, given the current situation that both of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup protagonists currently find themselves in the Premier league, this game would feature heavy team rotation. Bournemouth went with nine changes from the weekend defeat to Leeds United, whereas the Blues swapped their entire starting eleven. I’ll admit to being surprised by the extent that Frank Lampard rotated, but any fan who didn’t anticipate that the bulk of the manager’s focus would be on Saturday’s rematch with the Cherries needs to gain some perspective. Yes, it is disappointing to see Everton once again go out of the League Cup - a trophy the esteemed club has famously never won - and particularly so, given the lop-sided scoreline and the opposition being “beatable”.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Birmingham City v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(10th) Birmingham City v Sunderland (17th) Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City Fall, Pep Lauds Toney, and More...
Manchester City head off to the World Cup break after a home defeat to Brentford. City will be back in action in the Carabao Cup on December 20. In the meantime, Sky Blue News is here to keep you up on all the latest from around the Cityverse. Man City...
SB Nation
Milner Praises Núñez After Southampton Brace
The first half of Darwin Núñez’s debut season with Liverpool has been challenging for the Uruguayan. He’s dealt with the intense scrutiny that always comes with a move to a club like Liverpool, and it has not always been smooth sailing. His potential has been evident all along, but there were certainly some growing pains, which is to be expected.
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Southampton: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
In the last game before all the players leave to go off to the World Cup. The currently sit in eighth place, and a win would leave them in a decent place to come back to in December when the season resumes. PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH. Full Match Preview:...
