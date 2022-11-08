Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Berkeley rent board candidates respond to current vote counts
Vote counts are still ongoing for Berkeley rent board. Currently eight candidates are seeking election to five open seats. Soli Alpert leads the race with 15.99% of the vote, followed by Nathan Mizell, who has 13.86% of the vote as of press time. Stefan Elgstrand is close behind with 13.04% of the vote and Carole Marasovic is in fourth with 12.35% of the vote. Vanessa Danielle Marrero rounds off the top five with 12.31% of the vote. However, Ida Martinac, Wendy Saenz Hood and Negeene Mosaed are close behind with 11.34%, 10.77% and 10.35% of counted votes respectively.
Daily Californian
2 out of 3 Berkeley city measures pass, Bond Measure L appears to fail
Berkeley residents were given the opportunity to vote on three city measures during the midterm elections Tuesday. Of the three, Measures M and N are looking to pass, while Bond Measure L has seemingly failed to garner enough votes as of press time. While Measures M and N only require...
Daily Californian
Mark Humbert leads race for Berkeley City Council District 8 seat
Mark Humbert is in the lead for Berkeley City Council District 8 with 64.05% of the votes as of 5 p.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Mari Mendonca is in second place with 23.71% of the votes while Peter Bruce DuMont is in third with 5.29% of the votes. Also running in the election is Mary-Lee Smith, who has received 4.02% of the votes, and Jay Wu with 2.93%.
Daily Californian
Incumbent Jenny Wong reelected as Berkeley city auditor
Incumbent Jenny Wong has won the race for Berkeley city auditor with 10,388 votes as of 10:47 p.m. Tuesday with 100% of precincts accounted for. First elected to the city auditor position in 2018, Wong ran unopposed during the most recent electoral race. Her current platform centers around continuing the work from her previous term while also facilitating audits of houselessness, city government staff retention and Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board. Wong noted that her priority is to increase transparency and accountability within Berkeley political spaces by way of evaluatory measures.
Daily Californian
Berkeley City Council incumbent Rashi Kesarwani in the lead for District 1 seat
Incumbent Rashi Kesarwani is in the lead for Berkeley City Council District 1 with 48.77% of the votes as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Elisa Mikiten is in second place with 43.39% of the votes while Tamar Michai Freeman is in third with 7.83% of the votes.
Daily Californian
Berkeley vice mayor, incumbent Kate Harrison reelected for District 4
Berkeley vice mayor and incumbent Kate Harrison has won the race for Berkeley City Council District 4 with 917 votes as of 7:40 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Running unopposed during the most recent electoral race and having served on City Council since 2017, Harrison centered...
Breed's allies fare well, but mayor has work cut out for her
One elected leader glowing in the glory of victory Wednesday wasn’t even on the ballot in Tuesday’s election. Voters largely validated Mayor London Breed’s slate of recent appointees to the Board of Education, Board of Supervisors and District Attorney. The support serves as a pillar for Breed to build on, as she looks to improve upon the low approval ratings she has received in recent months and address a litany...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley alumnus, incumbent Rigel Robinson reelected to District 7 seat
UC Berkeley alumnus and incumbent Rigel Robinson has won the race for Berkeley City Council District 7 with 56 votes as of 7:40 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Robinson ran uncontested in his campaign to secure the position; it’s a capacity he’s served in since 2018....
Daily Californian
What recent housing legislation means for Berkeley
Berkeley is in a housing crisis and the University of California system plays an integral role in this. With a large student population enrolled at UC Berkeley, there is an increasing demand for new housing. However, this crisis isn’t unique to UC Berkeley or the Bay Area. In a University of California Global Food Initiative study, an average of 5% of UC students have experienced homelessness during the school year. In another study researching student basic needs, the number for California State University students is approximately 11%.
Daily Californian
Race for Berkeley school district board remains too close to call
As votes continue to trickle in, the race for Berkeley Unified School District Board remains too close to call. Six candidates are vying for three open spots on the board. According to the official election site of Alameda County, current board president Ka’Dijah Brown leads with 27.52% of the vote as of press time. Meanwhile, Jennifer Shanoski captured 21.9% of the vote with Mike Chang and Reichi Lee close behind at 21.73% and 21.16%, respectively. Trailing are Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos with 6.25% and Norma J F Harrison with 1.42%. Brown, Shanoski, Lee and Guerreiro Ramos have not responded to requests for comment as of press time.
Daily Californian
Water rights: Drought, water scarcity in Berkeley
In part two of this series, we’ll be bringing it home to Berkeley and the surrounding Alameda County, our home that has quite a history of droughts and differing claims on water resources. As I write, a lovely rainy day has enveloped Berkeley. The sky is gray, making the...
Daily Californian
Alameda County Board of Supervisors introduces virtual platform to increase ballot transparency
Alameda County Board of Supervisors president Keith Carson and Alameda County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis announced Monday the implementation of a virtual platform that live streams the counting of ballots for the 2022 midterm elections. The program was first implemented in 2020 and allows members of the public to...
Daily Californian
Berkeley City Council discusses public arts, tenants' rights
Berkeley City Council met Thursday, discussing more than 45 items, including resources for seniors, a public art commission and tenants’ rights. The Council unanimously voted “yes” on adopting an ordinance that adds a chapter to Berkeley Municipal Code that prohibits discriminatory reports to law enforcement. A public...
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results
In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
KTVU FOX 2
2 frontrunners emerge in Oakland mayoral race
OAKLAND, Calif. - After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao. That's according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf. Taylor was leading...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
Daily Californian
Plans to honor legacy of UC Berkeley student Seth Smith 'remain elusive'
Nearly two and a half years after UC Berkeley third-year Seth Smith was fatally shot just a mile from his Berkeley apartment, any plans from campus to honor his legacy remain elusive, alleged Ken Hinh, a friend of Smith’s. Smith was a history and economics double major from Clarksburg,...
Richmond progressive Martinez wins mayor’s office; Butt, Robinson and Bana join council
Richmond Vice Mayor Eduardo Martinez just got promoted. Martinez beat three other candidates — including longtime councilmember Nat Bates — on Tuesday to replace Mayor Tom Butt, who was termed out after 27 years on the City Council. Martinez finished with 36 percent of the vote, beating community...
Bay Area election results, county by county
(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
