A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
birminghamtimes.com
Outraged by Water Works Issues, Commissioner Sheila Tyson to Hold Town Hall
Sherrie McCray, a 59-year-old resident of eastern Birmingham, said it was in June that she received her first exorbitant water bill. It was $525, she said. McCray, who lives in a South East Lake apartment with her husband Orlando, said she has only continued to receive bills greater than $400 since June. While she pays on her balance each month and still has water service, she and her husband rely on a fixed income and owe over $1,300 to Birmingham Water Works (BWW), she said.
Neighbors say abandoned building in the Wahouma neighborhood becoming a safety concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman believes that an abandoned building in her neighborhood is becoming a hotspot for trash and crime. After several failed attempts to get help from the city and police, she decided to call CBS 42’s Your Voice, Your Station team to find out what’s keeping city leaders from fixing it. […]
LAWSUIT: City of Tuscaloosa Never Delivered Funds Promised to Offset Road Construction Business Losses
A local business owner sued the city of Tuscaloosa, Mayor Walt Maddox, a city employee and their former landlord this week, alleging that the city broke its promise to offset revenue losses caused by extensive and lengthy road work downtown. Most residents will recall the Alabama Department of Transportation's seemingly...
wbrc.com
ALDOT to close parts of Hwy. 31 for road work starting Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 31 from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. The construction of a barrier wall and guardrail between Bonita Drive in Homewood and 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham will cause the right lanes of both sides of Highway 31 to close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
TCS BOE discuss potential review of Student Code of Conduct, expels student & suspends teacher
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the potential review of the Student Code of Conduct and entered into an executive session for the purpose of one student hearing and an employee conference and returned to vote on the subjects. The board discussed reviewing the Student Code of Conduct. […]
wvtm13.com
Election results: Race for Jefferson County sheriff
One of the most contested races in Jefferson County is the race for sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway made history four years ago, becoming the county's first Black sheriff. Can't see the above results? Click here. And now, he's looking for a second term against Republican challenger Jared Hudson. Pettway,...
wbrc.com
District Attorney, Sheriff's races in Jefferson County
The Pride of Walker County, the Dora High School Marching Bulldogs is made up of 60 members and is under the direction of Jeremy McFall. This Fall the Marching Bulldogs have been performing a show called, "Darkness Into Light," during halftime of football games. This band traditional earns superior ratings and this year is no different, using its uniqueness and diverse group of students to make a successful sound.
wbrc.com
New medical clinic coming to Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new affordable health care option if you live in Alabaster. The Cahaba Medical Care facility will initially provide pediatric care, women’s health services, and mental healthcare. This will be Cahaba’s first location in Shelby County, where they will be establishing comprehensive primary care that...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County has cleared half of huge rape kit backlog
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Big things are happening in a small room on the 16th floor of a Birmingham office building. A trio of investigators is quickly eliminating a formerly 4,000 untested rape kit backlog. "It makes me feel great. I think that is a huge success not only for...
wbrc.com
Cahaba Medial Care to open new clinic in Shelby County
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Alabaster will soon have a new source for primary healthcare when Cahaba Medical Care opens a new clinic in Alabaster later this month. “We are honored to have been invited to be a part of Shelby County,” said Dr. John B. Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care Foundation. “You can expect quality comprehensive, compassionate care for everyone in your family at Cahaba Medical Care.”
wbrc.com
Investigators discuss the Derek Dewayne Harris cold case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As first reported on the WBRC news app on Wednesday, investigators confirmed the remains found in Calera were that of Derek Dewayne Harris, a Columbiana man missing since 2018. Harris’ identity was confirmed via dental records on November 3, solving a four-year-old cold case and bringing some...
wvtm13.com
Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales preparing for the 75th annual national veterans day parade in Birmingham. Clydesdales have been a staple for Budweiser since 1933. Birmingham beer distributor Adams Beverages are bringing the “gentle giants” to the magic city to lead Alabama's 75th annual national Veterans Day parade.
theshelbyreport.com
Meat Depot By Fresh Value Opens Location In Sylacauga, AL
Meat Depot, a grocery store affiliated with the Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, will debut a store Nov. 16 in Sylacauga, Alabama. The grand opening ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting in front of the renovated store. The store is located at 204 West Fort Williams St., formerly home to Save-A-Lot. The first 100 customers in the store on Nov. 16-18 will receive a free bag of groceries.
wbhm.org
Teens say Birmingham’s gun violence takes a heavy toll
When students filed into the auditorium at George Washington Carver High School for an assembly, Jacob Woods sat towards the back. This fall, the Birmingham Urban League launched a 100 Days of Non-violence Tour to help high school students process the current rise in gun violence in the city. Carver, where Jacob is a sophomore, was the first stop.
wvtm13.com
Store employee arrested in shooting at Chevron in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Hoover man has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Birmingham earlier in the week. The Birmingham Police Department reported Mazin Othman, 40, was arrested and is facing warrants for assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. The police department says a...
A-Train Station food truck planning brick-and-mortar location
A popular Birmingham food truck is planning a brick-and-mortar location as well as a second mobile eatery. A-Train Station, founded by Careese Agee, Anthony Harris and Theodore Essex, is set to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1515 Pearson Ave. SW in Birmingham, reports the Birmingham Business Journal. The location formally housed Cajun Bistro Express.
Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
wbrc.com
Hoover PD: Charges filed in Greystone-area burglaries
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police have filed charges in connection to four residential burglaries that occurred between Sept. 9 and Oct. 8, 2022 in the Greystone area. Twenty-year-old Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan is charged with four counts of Burglary 3rd degree and two counts of Theft of Property 1st degree.
