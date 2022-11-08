ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Outraged by Water Works Issues, Commissioner Sheila Tyson to Hold Town Hall

Sherrie McCray, a 59-year-old resident of eastern Birmingham, said it was in June that she received her first exorbitant water bill. It was $525, she said. McCray, who lives in a South East Lake apartment with her husband Orlando, said she has only continued to receive bills greater than $400 since June. While she pays on her balance each month and still has water service, she and her husband rely on a fixed income and owe over $1,300 to Birmingham Water Works (BWW), she said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

ALDOT to close parts of Hwy. 31 for road work starting Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 31 from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. The construction of a barrier wall and guardrail between Bonita Drive in Homewood and 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham will cause the right lanes of both sides of Highway 31 to close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TCS BOE discuss potential review of Student Code of Conduct, expels student & suspends teacher

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE —  The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the potential review of the Student Code of Conduct and entered into an executive session for the purpose of one student hearing and an employee conference and returned to vote on the subjects. The board discussed reviewing the Student Code of Conduct. […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Election results: Race for Jefferson County sheriff

One of the most contested races in Jefferson County is the race for sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway made history four years ago, becoming the county's first Black sheriff. Can't see the above results? Click here. And now, he's looking for a second term against Republican challenger Jared Hudson. Pettway,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

District Attorney, Sheriff's races in Jefferson County

The Pride of Walker County, the Dora High School Marching Bulldogs is made up of 60 members and is under the direction of Jeremy McFall. This Fall the Marching Bulldogs have been performing a show called, "Darkness Into Light," during halftime of football games. This band traditional earns superior ratings and this year is no different, using its uniqueness and diverse group of students to make a successful sound.
wbrc.com

New medical clinic coming to Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new affordable health care option if you live in Alabaster. The Cahaba Medical Care facility will initially provide pediatric care, women’s health services, and mental healthcare. This will be Cahaba’s first location in Shelby County, where they will be establishing comprehensive primary care that...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cahaba Medial Care to open new clinic in Shelby County

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Alabaster will soon have a new source for primary healthcare when Cahaba Medical Care opens a new clinic in Alabaster later this month. “We are honored to have been invited to be a part of Shelby County,” said Dr. John B. Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care Foundation. “You can expect quality comprehensive, compassionate care for everyone in your family at Cahaba Medical Care.”
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Investigators discuss the Derek Dewayne Harris cold case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As first reported on the WBRC news app on Wednesday, investigators confirmed the remains found in Calera were that of Derek Dewayne Harris, a Columbiana man missing since 2018. Harris’ identity was confirmed via dental records on November 3, solving a four-year-old cold case and bringing some...
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
FULTONDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales preparing for the 75th annual national veterans day parade in Birmingham. Clydesdales have been a staple for Budweiser since 1933. Birmingham beer distributor Adams Beverages are bringing the “gentle giants” to the magic city to lead Alabama's 75th annual national Veterans Day parade.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
theshelbyreport.com

Meat Depot By Fresh Value Opens Location In Sylacauga, AL

Meat Depot, a grocery store affiliated with the Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, will debut a store Nov. 16 in Sylacauga, Alabama. The grand opening ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting in front of the renovated store. The store is located at 204 West Fort Williams St., formerly home to Save-A-Lot. The first 100 customers in the store on Nov. 16-18 will receive a free bag of groceries.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbhm.org

Teens say Birmingham’s gun violence takes a heavy toll

When students filed into the auditorium at George Washington Carver High School for an assembly, Jacob Woods sat towards the back. This fall, the Birmingham Urban League launched a 100 Days of Non-violence Tour to help high school students process the current rise in gun violence in the city. Carver, where Jacob is a sophomore, was the first stop.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Store employee arrested in shooting at Chevron in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Hoover man has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Birmingham earlier in the week. The Birmingham Police Department reported Mazin Othman, 40, was arrested and is facing warrants for assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. The police department says a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

A-Train Station food truck planning brick-and-mortar location

A popular Birmingham food truck is planning a brick-and-mortar location as well as a second mobile eatery. A-Train Station, founded by Careese Agee, Anthony Harris and Theodore Essex, is set to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1515 Pearson Ave. SW in Birmingham, reports the Birmingham Business Journal. The location formally housed Cajun Bistro Express.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover PD: Charges filed in Greystone-area burglaries

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police have filed charges in connection to four residential burglaries that occurred between Sept. 9 and Oct. 8, 2022 in the Greystone area. Twenty-year-old Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan is charged with four counts of Burglary 3rd degree and two counts of Theft of Property 1st degree.
HOOVER, AL

