Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Lightning get a rematch with the Caps
The Bolts will try to avenge Friday's loss to Washington when the teams meet at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Capitals on Sunday. When: Sunday, November 13 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: ESPN (check...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
NHL
Benn scores in Maple Leafs debut to help defeat Canucks
TORONTO -- Jordie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them come from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Benn made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the second period when he scored at right side of...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Capitals visit Lightning for rematch
Canucks try to find footing against Bruins; Rangers need strong effort before road trip. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Sunday. Capitals have momentum entering rematch...
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 14: Dallas Stars (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, 9 points) When: Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. CT (19:30) Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas,...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
The Winnipeg Jets wrap up their third set of back-to-backs tonight as they take on the Seattle Kraken. After last night's game in Calgary, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for the Three Storylines as well as any line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Coyotes
Missed shots prove costly as Islanders are shut out 2-0 by Arizona. The New York Islanders were shut out for the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin allowed just one goal on the power play early in the third, to...
NHL
Devils Lines Finding Individual Identities | FEATURE
As New Jersey is looking for four productive lines, the Devils are seeing identities forming with each group of three. 'If it's not broken, don't fix it' is a common saying that fits with the Devils right now. Over their nine straight wins, New Jersey has started each of its last eight games with the same lines and pairings. Playing with four productive lines is a goal of every team, and the Devils reaping the benefits of that consistency early this season.
NHL
Martin Brodeur: 'The Time Is Right' for New EVP Role | FEATURE
Brodeur ready to leave his fingerprints on the franchise through his work in the front office. Athletes are different breeds. Even when they stop playing the game they played, they never truly leave. There's a burning desire to win and to be the best and that is something that has never left Martin Brodeur. The emotions run deep, even when you're not playing anymore.
NHL
Jets' point streak snapped at seven with loss to Flames
"We have to match their intensity no matter what the situation is." Twice the Winnipeg Jets battled back against a desperate Calgary Flames squad on Saturday night, but they couldn't find the magic a third time, as the Jets fell 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome. The loss snaps Winnipeg's seven-game point...
NHL
1972 Summit Series teammates gather during Hall of Fame weekend
"When's that jacket from, Frank? Nineteen-sixty?" Frank Mahovlich looked down at the crest on the breast pocket of his blue jacket and, feigning hurt feelings, replied, "It just so happens to be 1981." Both men laughed, pecking at each other with the bond of friendship and the camaraderie of teammates.
NHL
Blue Jackets spoil Tortorella return to Columbus with Flyers
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets ended a five-game losing streak and spoiled the return of former coach John Tortorella to Nationwide Arena, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Boone Jenner scored twice, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an...
NHL
PIT@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens earned their third consecutive victory on Saturday night, edging the Penguins 5-4 in overtime at the Bell Centre. Josh Anderson returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for boarding. It didn't take the power forward long to make an impact when he scored his...
NHL
Svechnikov gets hat trick, powers Hurricanes past Oilers
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Svechnikov completed a hat trick with his 100th NHL goal to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 7-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena on Thursday. Svechnikov scored his third goal at 15:49 of the third period when he followed his shot at the...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Panthers
Get minute by minute updates as the Oilers take on the Panthers at FLA Live Arena. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their four-game road trip at FLA Live Arena against the Florida Panthers. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL
Zizing 'Em up: Crosby says parity on the rise throughout NHL
TORONTO -- Sidney Crosby said he has never seen parity like this since joining the NHL for the 2005-06 season. Teams have yo-yoed between lengthy winning and losing streaks in the first five weeks of the season. Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins are a prime example. After starting the season undefeated in regulation through five games (4-0-1), they were 0-6-1 from Oct. 24-Nov. 5.
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings' third-period rally comes up short in 4-3 loss to Kings
Dominik Kubalik and captain Dylan Larkin each scored a power-play goal for Detroit, which trailed, 4-2, early in the third period. After pulling goalie Alex Nedeljkovic for an extra skater late in regulation, Filip Hronek's goal brought the Red Wings within one with 2:01 remaining, but they weren't able to record the equalizer before the final horn sounded.
Comments / 0