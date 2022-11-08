As New Jersey is looking for four productive lines, the Devils are seeing identities forming with each group of three. 'If it's not broken, don't fix it' is a common saying that fits with the Devils right now. Over their nine straight wins, New Jersey has started each of its last eight games with the same lines and pairings. Playing with four productive lines is a goal of every team, and the Devils reaping the benefits of that consistency early this season.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO