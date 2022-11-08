A Texas women was killed Saturday evening in a two-car accident on U.S. Highway 24 just west of the Douglas/Jefferson county line. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash report, the accident occurred at about 10:50 p.m. near U.S. Highway 24 mile marker 390, which is just west of the county line in Jefferson County. The report states that the accident occurred when an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, crossed the center line and struck head on a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Cheyanne Louise Branson, 23, of Diana, Texas. The Branson vehicle then rolled. Branson was pronounced dead at the scene. Enriquez was not injured in the accident, according to the report.

DIANA, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO