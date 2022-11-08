Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LJWORLD
Steady enrollment in Lawrence school district means better budget picture for next school year, but multiple factors still at play
The Lawrence school board will soon get its first look at some of the numbers that will go into determining what next school year’s budget looks like. And while multiple variables are still undetermined, steady enrollment means the district is not likely to face the shortfalls related to enrollment declines that it did going into this school year.
LJWORLD
Lawrence city leaders discuss concerns after developer withdraws rezoning request for duplex project
The most recent infill development project to go through City Hall will likely not be the last to raise protests from neighbors, and commissioners on both sides of the vote hope the city’s development code update, which began recently, will result in a better process in the future. Last...
LJWORLD
Nonprofit guiding behavioral health crisis center says it’ll soon be presenting a plan for partial opening
Though Douglas County staff says there’s a sizable to-do list before the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County will be ready to open, the nonprofit responsible for managing the center told the Journal-World that it hopes to present a plan in early December for a partial opening. At...
LJWORLD
KU files paperwork with Regents estimating football, 11th and Mississippi gateway project to cost $335M in phase one
The University of Kansas now thinks the first phase of its plan to upgrade its football stadium and the area around it at 11th and Mississippi streets will cost $115 million more than once envisioned. KU officials have submitted new documents to the Kansas Board of Regents requesting that the...
LJWORLD
Law enforcement leaders in Douglas County plan to continue collecting traffic stop data; they want to focus on probable cause and driver demographics
Law enforcement agencies are planning to keep collecting data from traffic stops in Douglas County, and they also would like to gather more information about probable cause and where drivers come from, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said this past week. The data collection stemmed from a study commissioned by...
LJWORLD
With 108 Airbnbs and other short-term rentals now licensed, Lawrence code enforcement thinks process to ID unlicensed rentals is working
With more than 100 short-term rentals now licensed in Lawrence, city code enforcement believes its tactics are working for identifying people renting properties by the night without the required license. After falling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of short-term rental listings in Lawrence is on the rise again, with...
LJWORLD
Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director
Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for nonprofit City Relief in New York City.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Nov. 13, 2022
Levi Andrew Taylor, 21, Basehor, and Madeline Mae Bird, 24, Lawrence. Quinten Michael Wilcox, 23, Lawrence, and Hannah Katlyn Casner, 24, Lawrence. Tyler Kincaid, 31, Lawrence, and Kira Lee Tanner Groves, 29, Lawrence. Christian Charles Garagiola, 32, Omaha, Neb., and Jacqueline Marie Newland, 27, Lawrence. Annie Lauren Moser, 33, Lawrence,...
LJWORLD
PHOTOS: 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade
Lawrence honored its veterans on Saturday with the annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown Lawrence. This year, the parade’s grand marshal was Warren Corman, who served as a Navy Seabee during World War II and later helped design several buildings on KU’s campus, including Allen Fieldhouse. Welcome to...
LJWORLD
Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate freshens up Veterans Plot at Oak Hill Cemetery
Just in time for Veterans Day, a Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate has freshened up the Veterans Plot near the entrance of Oak Hill Cemetery in East Lawrence. Ben Roberts, a senior at Free State High School, completed the project with help from family and friends. The work included power washing and sealing the asphalt cross on the plot. Roberts also painted the white curbing that lines the asphalt and the gate at the plot’s entrance and planted bushes on either side of the sign identifying the plot.
LJWORLD
Want your pet photographed with Santa? You’ll have two opportunities in December
Whether your pet has been naughty or nice, it can still have its photo taken with Santa. This year, it will have two opportunities in December, according to the Lawrence Humane Society. Both opportunities are first come, first served at McCarthy Subaru of Lawrence, 2101 W. 29th Terrace. The first opportunity is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, and the second is from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3.
LJWORLD
KU rededicates Vietnam Memorial after research by a cadet sheds new light on a fallen airman
A star was delivered on Friday at the University of Kansas. KU leaders gathered on Veterans Day to rededicate the Vietnam Memorial on the KU campus and to add a star next to the name of Major Glenn McCubbin, a KU student who died during the Vietnam War. McCubbin had...
LJWORLD
Kansas-Texas slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday on FS1
The Kansas football team’s home finale for the 2022 season next weekend against Texas is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday on FS1. The start time was announced late Saturday night, after KU’s road loss at Texas Tech. The start times for all five Big 12 games...
LJWORLD
Texas woman killed in head-on wreck on U.S. 24; other driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, second-degree murder
A Texas women was killed Saturday evening in a two-car accident on U.S. Highway 24 just west of the Douglas/Jefferson county line. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash report, the accident occurred at about 10:50 p.m. near U.S. Highway 24 mile marker 390, which is just west of the county line in Jefferson County. The report states that the accident occurred when an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, crossed the center line and struck head on a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Cheyanne Louise Branson, 23, of Diana, Texas. The Branson vehicle then rolled. Branson was pronounced dead at the scene. Enriquez was not injured in the accident, according to the report.
LJWORLD
Kansas QB Jason Bean’s team-first mentality played a huge role in Jayhawks becoming bowl eligible
There are a dozen ways to evaluate Kansas quarterback Jason Bean’s impact on this offense and why he has been able to keep KU afloat after starter Jalon Daniels went down with a shoulder injury midway through Game No. 6. But the best indicator of who Bean is and...
LJWORLD
Notebook: Kansas freshman MJ Rice ‘terrific’ in KU debut vs. North Dakota State
It did not take Kansas freshman MJ Rice long to make a memorable impact in his first game as a Jayhawk on Thursday night. And Kansas fans likely won’t soon forget it. After missing the season opener and KU’s exhibition win last week, Rice suited up and played on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. Fifth-ranked Kansas defeated North Dakota State 82-59 in the win.
LJWORLD
‘We have to be ready’ After back-to-back blowout wins by both teams, Duke, Kansas eager for tougher test
Seventh-ranked Duke steamrolled South Carolina Upstate, 84-38, on Friday night, to set up a Champions Classic showdown with No. 5 Kansas next week that will feature a pair of blue bloods that sit at 2-0 on the season. All four games have been blowouts, and no one on either side...
LJWORLD
Larry Born
Mass of Christian Burial for Larry Born, Lawrence, will be 10 a.m. Thurs., Nov.17th at Holy Family Catholic Church, Eudora. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Thurs prior to the Mass. Full obituary at warrenmclewain.com.
LJWORLD
Alfred Henricks
Funeral services for Alfred Lee Henricks, 68, Lawrence, will be 2 pm, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Visitation will follow. He died November 7, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Margo Smith
Graveside services for Margo Smith. 93, rural Lawrence, will be at 2 pm Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. She will lie in state Sunday 8-8 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. See obituary at rumsey-yost.com.
