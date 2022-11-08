ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, AL

AL.com

Huntsville, here’s your next favorite coffee hangout

The push of a button can change everything. Like the first time I checked out Turbo Coffee, my drink and food were good, but the vibe was a bit harsh. The high-ceilinged rebooted industrial space was like an echo chamber, a cacophony of conversations from the different tables of guests.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

If you’re looking for space to host an event, the Town of Huntsville has some amazing venues

Did you know that the Town of Huntsville generates on average an estimated $800,000 annually in rental fees?. Greg Pilling, manager of facility operations, sales and customer service at the Town, is the person to talk to if you’re looking for space, no matter the size, to host your event. From weddings, birthdays, family gatherings, and other special occasions to corporate events, seminars, lectures, and fundraisers⁠—the municipality has you covered if it’s a venue you’re after.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Files from yesteryear: 1954

The residence of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Jones was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday. Bobby McClendon, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.M. McClendon has been named Good Citizenship boy at Cullman High School. Margaret Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emma Jones was named Good Citizenship girl. The recent...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville

Friday, Nov. 4 was a typical morning for John Pate of Grant. He started the day at his lake house on Lake Guntersville, eager to get out on the water. "There were several geese out this morning that came flying on out of here," Pate explained. But it's not geese...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Lincoln County Inmates on the Run

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
The Cullman Tribune

Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.   The roadway remains closed at this time.   The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.   Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

Rainsville Approves Tax Abatements for RTI

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Rainsville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, November 7. Pam Clay, with the DeKalb County Economic Board, addressed the Council on the proposed RTI Tax Abatement Resolution. In January 2020, The Rainsville City Council approved an abatement of non-educational sales & use taxes and non-educational property taxes for a capital investment project for the purchase of new manufacturing and non-manufacturing equipment.
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
AL.com

‘They played lights out’: Leeds rolls past Scottsboro for playoff win

Leeds rolled into the quarterfinals of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday by earning a 35-10 home victory over Scottsboro at Homer Smiles Field. Leeds (11-0) ran only 39 offensive plays, but racked up 331 total yards, going for 201 on the ground and 130 through the air. The Green Wave went up 21-3 in the second quarter after C.J. Douglas scored on a 78-yard reverse, catching the entirety of the Wildcat defense by surprise.
SCOTTSBORO, AL

