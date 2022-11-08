Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Related
Huntsville realtor, pastor to host frozen turkey giveaway
A Huntsville real estate agent is hosting a frozen turkey giveaway on Nov. 19 to help as many families as possible.
Huntsville, here’s your next favorite coffee hangout
The push of a button can change everything. Like the first time I checked out Turbo Coffee, my drink and food were good, but the vibe was a bit harsh. The high-ceilinged rebooted industrial space was like an echo chamber, a cacophony of conversations from the different tables of guests.
doppleronline.ca
If you’re looking for space to host an event, the Town of Huntsville has some amazing venues
Did you know that the Town of Huntsville generates on average an estimated $800,000 annually in rental fees?. Greg Pilling, manager of facility operations, sales and customer service at the Town, is the person to talk to if you’re looking for space, no matter the size, to host your event. From weddings, birthdays, family gatherings, and other special occasions to corporate events, seminars, lectures, and fundraisers—the municipality has you covered if it’s a venue you’re after.
WAFF
Huntsville native turned Broadway star returns home for ‘Anastasia’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tickets are selling fast for “Anastasia,” the Broadway musical coming to Huntsville this weekend. While the show is loved by many, so is the male lead, Huntsville native Willem Butler. Butler grew up in Rocket City and got the acting bug at...
cullmantribune.com
Files from yesteryear: 1954
The residence of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Jones was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday. Bobby McClendon, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.M. McClendon has been named Good Citizenship boy at Cullman High School. Margaret Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emma Jones was named Good Citizenship girl. The recent...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville
Friday, Nov. 4 was a typical morning for John Pate of Grant. He started the day at his lake house on Lake Guntersville, eager to get out on the water. "There were several geese out this morning that came flying on out of here," Pate explained. But it's not geese...
WAFF
Lincoln County Inmates on the Run
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
104 Free Turkeys for the first 104 people at the first annual Turkey Drop
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Coming up this Monday November 14th, 104.3 WZYP will be giving away a free frozen turkey for the first 104 people to show up at Lander’s McLarty Nissan (6520 University Drive.) WZYP listeners can start lining up at 3:00pm and the turkeys will be given...
Fire burns 182 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The roadway remains closed at this time. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passes away
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away Wednesday afternoon.
What’s closed on Veterans Day 2022?
Schools, banks, mail -what's closed on Friday, November 11?
wvtm13.com
Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
southerntorch.com
Rainsville Approves Tax Abatements for RTI
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Rainsville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, November 7. Pam Clay, with the DeKalb County Economic Board, addressed the Council on the proposed RTI Tax Abatement Resolution. In January 2020, The Rainsville City Council approved an abatement of non-educational sales & use taxes and non-educational property taxes for a capital investment project for the purchase of new manufacturing and non-manufacturing equipment.
WAFF
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
Decatur, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Decatur. The Hartselle High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. The Grissom High School basketball team will have a game with Decatur High School on November 11, 2022, 08:30:00.
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash
Three teens were killed after the car they were traveling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire in Cullman County early Friday morning, according to a police report.
WAFF
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on Friday. That’s according to multiple law enforcement and county officials. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the single-vehicle wreck. They say it...
‘They played lights out’: Leeds rolls past Scottsboro for playoff win
Leeds rolled into the quarterfinals of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday by earning a 35-10 home victory over Scottsboro at Homer Smiles Field. Leeds (11-0) ran only 39 offensive plays, but racked up 331 total yards, going for 201 on the ground and 130 through the air. The Green Wave went up 21-3 in the second quarter after C.J. Douglas scored on a 78-yard reverse, catching the entirety of the Wildcat defense by surprise.
Comments / 0