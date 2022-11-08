Read full article on original website
Hartselle beats Center Point, advances to quarterfinals for first time since 2012
Hartselle quarterback Jack Smith plans to sign to play baseball for the University of Arkansas on Wednesday. But the left-handed starting pitcher has some unfinished business on the football field. Smith threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the unbeaten fifth-ranked Tigers beat visiting eighth-ranked Center Point 36-26...
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
Lauderdale County Elementary School secretary nominated for state award
Lauderdale County Elementary School (LCES) administrators hosted a surprise celebration for their secretary, who has been nominated for a state award.
WAFF
Lincoln County Inmates on the Run
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
Tuscumbia City Council to appoint new mayor
The Tuscumbia City Council will appoint a new mayor after former Mayor Kerry Underwood resigned to represent District Three in the Alabama House of Representatives.
WAFF
Death investigation underway after Town Creek man wanted for assault found dead at his mom's house
Sheriff's deputies in Lawrence County arrived at a home in the Hatton community Thursday with the intention of arresting a man for assault. Instead, they found him unresponsive at his mother's home, and now, a death investigation is underway to find out what happened to 43-year-old Lucas Harville. The Lawrence...
Athens man facing 20 counts of theft, breaking into vehicles
An Athens man has been arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant, accusing him of over 20 counts of theft and breaking into vehicles.
This Alabama metro area is among the top 5 in the U.S. for manufacturing jobs
The Decatur metro area is the second best place to work in manufacturing in the U.S., according to a recent analysis by SmartAsset. The financial technology company placed the north Alabama city only behind Ames, Iowa in a breakdown of where manufacturing sectors are still thriving in the U.S. The...
WAFF
WAFF
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest
ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit investigators on Nov. 7 after over one pound of methamphetamine was seized. Along with the meth, investigators found two firearms, oxycodone pills, marijuana and nearly $8,000 in cash in a vehicle occupied...
Shootout in Walmart parking lot damages vehicles in north Alabama; suspects ID’d, police say
A shootout erupted in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday night in north Alabama as several vehicles were struck by gunfire, police said Wednesday. Athens police were called to the Walmart around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired in the parking lot, said Det. Sgt. Kelly Fussell. Investigators...
WAFF
Florence man accused of using Instagram to solicit explicit video from child victim
A Florence man is charged with electronic solicitation of a child after police say he used Instagram to solicit explicit video of a 10-year-old. According to court documents filed in Lauderdale County District Court, 29-year-old Nathan Powell exchanged messages with the child via Instagram in which he had the child send him a video of themselves "while involved in obscene acts."
