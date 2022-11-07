ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mild Veterans Day weather for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a frigid Friday morning with Valley temperatures in the low 40s in spots and high country communities waking up to the teens and low 20s. Look for sunshine, light winds and a Valley high of 71 degrees today. It will be a pleasant day...
ADOT to close these scenic northern Arizona highways for the winter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It may still be fall, but Arizona is already experiencing winter-like temperatures, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to close a few scenic highways around the state as a precaution for heavy snowfall typically seen in these rural areas. Starting on Nov. 18, ADOT plans...
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley

Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley.
Key Arizona races yet to be called as of Thursday morning

Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?.
Waiting game for Arizona election results fuels discussion for possible law change

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There have been a lot of people wondering why it’s taking so long to count ballots and receive final results in Arizona when other states are able to do it quicker. It all comes down to what’s in Arizona state law, but the long waiting game here already has officials discussing the possibility of making some changes.
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
az gov race

Inflation is causing charities to see a rise in Arizonans asking for help.
Race for Arizona Governor too close to call between Hobbs, Lake

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a contentious and, at times, a controversial battle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs to become Arizona’s next governor, and no clear winner has been projected as of Wednesday at 7 p.m. The race remained extremely close. Hobbs and Lake were both tied at 50%, but Hobbs was holding a slight lead of 13,000 votes, with 69% of expected votes counted.
Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks about election day security

While addressing Arizona Republicans on election night, candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh says, "it's unfortunate we don't have the election results.". Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson.
400,000 votes left to be counted in Maricopa County; officials hopeful to have results by Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vote counting continued early Wednesday morning as many top-ticket races in Arizona remain too close to call. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Supervisor Bill Gates joined reporters for an update just after 9 a.m. In that news conference, election officials stressed the record number of early ballots dropped off on Election Day. More than 1.1 million ballots have already been counted. In total, about 400,000 ballots are left to be counted in Arizona’s most populated county. That’s a number that could swing several key races, including the heated gubernatorial race, which has narrowed in recent hours.
Arizona brides and grooms accuse wedding planner of scamming them

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley mom has a warning for brides and grooms-to-be out there after she says her daughter’s wedding planner ghosted them right before the big day. “I thought having a wedding planner would make my life way easier and me and the bride...
Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?

Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some advocates say it's a...
