What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball rolls over rival Iowa whilst celebrating 300th consecutive sellout
Bass-filled music and “Husker power” chants rang through Bob Devaney Center as Nebraska volleyball prepared to take on its border adversary — the Iowa Hawkeyes. Upon arrival at their seats, every fan was greeted with a “300 consecutive sellouts” towel to commemorate a historic landmark.
Daily Nebraskan
STRUVE: Nebraska football overmatched, understaffed in loss at Michigan
Sleet fell, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple went down on the sideline, and redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy was helped off the field with an injury. Little went right in the first half for the Huskers in The Big House, but they found themselves within striking distance. Down 17-3 at halftime,...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska cross country teams cap season at the Midwest Regional
The Husker men’s and women’s cross country squads saw their seasons come to an end on Friday as neither team qualified anyone for next week’s NCAA Championships. Both groups toed the line for the qualifying meet in Columbia, Missouri but found themselves falling short of expectations and recent standards.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska offense hits rock bottom in 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan
Nebraska football has struggled offensively since junior quarterback Casey Thompson got injured two weeks ago. Saturday’s 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan was the pinnacle of that trend. The Huskers finished with a season-low 146 total offensive yards and just eight first downs. Redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy was...
Daily Nebraskan
DN score predictions: Nebraska at Michigan
Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Michigan 43, Nebraska 16. If Nebraska can manage to even turn this into a one-score loss as it was last year and as 13 of their 15 losses over the past two seasons have been, interim head coach Mickey Joseph may as well be given the full-time job.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska football coaching candidates roundtable
Nearly two full months have passed since former Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his duties. Athletic director Trev Alberts has succeeded in keeping his national coaching search quiet in the time since as the Huskers play through the 2022 season. Nonetheless, Alberts will most likely make...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball moves to 2-0 for first time in Hoiberg era with win over Omaha
Nebraska never trailed in its 75-61 route of in-state foe Omaha on Thursday night. Head coach Fred Hoiberg couldn’t have asked for a better start from his players to open the game. He rolled out the same starters as he featured in Monday’s season-opener, and it proved to be the correct decision.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska women’s basketball delivers another sharp-shooting spectacle in 79-48 win over Houston Christian
The Huskers began the season with a bang with their 100-36 victory over Omaha in large part due to 14 3-pointers. On Friday night, Nebraska once again delivered a spectacle from beyond the arc, landing 10 in its 79-48 victory over Houston Christian. The last time the Huskers had two-straight...
Daily Nebraskan
UNL professor, researchers acknowledged for sustainable fiber achievement
Imagine putting on a pair of chicken feather pants or tying the cornhusk shoelaces on a pair of tennis shoes. Yiqi Yang, a professor in Biological Systems Engineering and Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design — or TMFD — at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and his team of researchers are making this peculiar idea a reality.
Daily Nebraskan
GALLERY: Nebraska Men's Basketball vs. Omaha
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) defeated the Omaha Mavericks (0-2) in a shootout with a final score of 75-61. Nebraska got off to a strong start, scoring 13 straight points before the Mavericks had a chance to score, but after letting up a big scoring drive towards the end of the half the game became more even.
