Read full article on original website
Related
LA reports nearly 3,000 new COVID cases, 16 deaths
Los Angeles County reported nearly 3,000 new COVID- 19 infections from a three-day period that ended Monday, along with 16 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health logged 1,294 new infections on Saturday, 1,030 on Sunday and 654 on Monday. The new cases lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,496,108.
Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 50% In 2 Weeks, Hospitalizations Begin To Rise Amid Fears Of “Tripledemic”
Los Angeles County’s daily Covid case count continued its recent upward trend on Wednesday, with the region tallying 1,662 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest one-day count since September 7. Furthermore, the 7-day test positivity is now 5.9%, up 51% from 3.9% just before Halloween. Last week County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer observed that “with recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a Covid surge this fall and winter.” This week, those signs have become more clear across the board, with not...
LA County Seeing Rise in COVID Metrics, Prompting Fears of Winter Surge
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has been rising in recent days, increasing by another 34 people to 453 with 44 being treated in intensive care, down from 50 the previous day, according to the latest state figures.
sb-american.com
A series of lawsuits, verdicts, and settlements, against San Bernardino County Children & Family Services raises alarms – Part 3
What is happening to foster children while under the care of San Bernardino County Children & Family Services that led to lawsuits being filed?. Currently, the San Bernardino American News is informed of at least four lawsuits where there are allegations of physical and sexual abuse of foster children being covered up that resulted in settlements and a jury verdict (now under appeal) of more than $10 million, with a fourth lawsuit going to trial. The plaintiffs all point to the San Bernardino County Department of Children and Family Services as being responsible for failing to protect the children.
2urbangirls.com
LA County says no to flavored tobacco
Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
San Bernardino voting center closed due to mandatory evacuations
With mandatory evacuation orders in place through Wednesday for parts of San Bernardino County, the voting center at Fire Station No. 98 on the 5766 block of Fontage Road in Angelus Oaks will be closed for the rest of the day. Due to the potential for mud slides for the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa, according to the Yucaipa Police Department. Voters that were assigned to that polling place can vote at any other San Bernardino County polling station. The closest alternative to Fire Station No. 98 is the Yucaipa Community Center located on the 34900 block of Oak Glen Road.
z1077fm.com
EBT Scams on the rise in San Bernardino County
Each week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department receives reports of EBT fraud from residents of the Morongo Basin. EBT, which stands for Electronic Benefits Transfer, is an electronic system that allows people to pay for food using government provided assistance. Cards are issued to each EBT user, but like credit cards, fraud is an unfortunately common occurrence.
California rainfall results in 1 dead, 5 rescued and 4 others missing after being swept downstream
Ten people were swept away in a current near Los Angeles, including one who died and four others who are still missing
newsantaana.com
An inmate at the O.C. Intake Release Center died due to a medical condition
Santa Ana, Ca. (Nov. 6, 2022) – On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
Election Day is over but results continue to pour in, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.
Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm
With heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding in some locations predicted Tuesday, the Riverside County Fire Department today offered free empty sandbags to residents at most fire stations countywide. The National Weather Service posted a Flash Flood Watch from noon Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday for the Riverside metropolitan area, which is expected to The post Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm appeared first on KESQ.
beckerspayer.com
Inter Valley Health Plan shutting down at year's end
Facing declining enrollment, Inter Valley Health Plan will cease operations at the end of 2022, the Daily Bulletin reported Nov. 7. The Pomona, Calif.-based payer offered Medicare Advantage plans. According to its website, the plan had over 15,000 members in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties in California.
NBC San Diego
Riverside County Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
NBC Los Angeles
At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours
One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash. Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California. One...
Special needs school bus driver accused of giving kids fentanyl to stand trial; Spouse admits to charges
A Riverside special needs school employee accused of supplying fentanyl to students, causing at least one to suffer a medical emergency, must stand trial for child cruelty and other offenses, a judge ruled today, after the defendant's husband pleaded guilty to firearms-related charges. Melissa Harloam Garrison, 47, and David Wayne Garrison, 58, were arrested in The post Special needs school bus driver accused of giving kids fentanyl to stand trial; Spouse admits to charges appeared first on KESQ.
Rain, snow bear down on region; evacuation warnings issued
A significant storm moved over Southern California today, dousing the morning commute while bringing thick fog to some areas, and forecasters said the wet conditions will last through Election Day and include mountain snow and gusty winds.
Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day
Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children The post Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day appeared first on KESQ.
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
1 dead, 3 rescued after being swept away in current in Ontario; search continues for others still missing
Ontario Fire Department crews are still searching for multiple missing people who were swept downstream during a heavy rainfall. At least six people were swept downstream by a current Tuesday morning near a wash located on the 1200 block of E. 4th Street.Firefighters managed to rescue three of the six people that were swept away, two of which were rushed to nearby hospitals, while one refused medical treatment at the scene.One person was found deceased in the water while two remain missing, Ontario FD announced. As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities were still scouring the water for those missing persons. Ontario FD said this is an ongoing incident and is urging people to clear the wash for emergency personnel.
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
Comments / 2