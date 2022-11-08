ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Fontana Herald News

ELECTION: Acquanetta Warren is reelected as Fontana mayor

Acquanetta Warren has been reelected as mayor of Fontana, according to final unofficial election results provided by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9. As of 10 a.m., with all 101 precincts reporting, Warren had 6,775 votes, representing 47.45 percent of the total in the three-way race.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

FUSD administrator, educators honored by UC Davis for innovative C-STEM Instruction

Fontana Unified School District educators have been honored by the UC Davis C-STEM Center for the fourth year in a row, the district said in a news release. Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Dr. Monica Makiewicz was named a 2022 C-STEM Administrator of the Year during the center’s annual conference, held Oct. 21.
Fontana Herald News

ELECTION: Jesse Armendarez wins in race for S.B. County supervisor

Jesse Armendarez, a former member of the Fontana City Council, was victorious over Luis Cetina in a costly and bitter race for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor seat. In the final unofficial results announced by the Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9, Armendarez had 20,934 votes (54.54 percent...
FONTANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

2022 Riverside County Election Results

Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country. Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most. Below is a list of local and state races in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
highlandernews.org

Critical race theory should be taught in K-12 schools

This past April, the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District banned the teaching of critical race theory. In response, Cal State Fullerton announced that they would be temporarily halting the placement of their student teachers in the district, claiming that the new policies of the district did not align with the university’s beliefs. Critical race theory is an academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic and not just the product of individual people or prejudices. The events to ban it are a part of the broader portrait of anti-critical race theory panic gripping the nation. It is necessary for schools to not keep their students in complete ignorance of complex issues like race, and how they affect them and the society they live in.
YORBA LINDA, CA
iheart.com

The Day After....

Here's what we know.....really nothing except moron Gov. Dippity Do got re-elected. Is it Caruso or Bass? GOP red wave in the Senate & House? Who will be Sheriff? Did Traci Park win dopey Mike Bonin's seat? Did Riverside & San Bernardino continue to turn blue? We do know that Trump-backed candidates took a huge dump last night.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Live Los Angeles Mayor Election Results

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor and it remains to be a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. The two candidates are nearly tied in the race; as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Caruso had 51.2% of the votes while Bass had 48.8%. According to the LA County Registrar/Recorder, it could take up to two weeks for the race to be officially called.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso Holds Slim Lead Over Karen Bass

UPDATE, 6 AM: Campaigns are closely watching Los Angeles County’s infamously slow vote counting this morning as developer Rick Caruso maintains a lead over Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA). Caruso leads 51.25% to Bass with 48.75%, with 44% reporting. Related Story California Proposition Results: Voters Pass Protections For Abortion Rights And Give Boost To Arts Funding; Reject Tax On Millionaires And Defeat Sports Betting Measures Related Story Georgia Senate Race Set For Runoff Between Raphael Warnock & Herschel Walker; May Determine Who Controls Upper Chamber Related Story Midterms 2022: Dr. Oz Concedes To Fetterman; Ron Johnson Defeats Mandela Barnes In Wisconsin; Control Of Congress Still Undecided – Update Both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California

The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Live LA County Sheriff Election Results

Los Angeles County will soon find out who will be the next Sheriff. Will incumbent Alex Villanueva keep his seat as the LA County Sheriff? Or will we have a new Sheriff in town with retired Long Beach police chief Robert Luna?. The morning after Election Day, Luna held onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Jalopnik

Students Surprised Teacher by Buying Him a New Car

People being humans and helping their fellow humans is always a good thing. It’s even better when that help is enough to change someone’s life for the better. That’s what happened to one Southern California teacher; ABC Los Angeles reports that students got together and raised money for the teacher to buy him a car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County says no to flavored tobacco

Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

