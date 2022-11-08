Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Pro wrestling returns to Hesperia this SaturdayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Edison awards $40,000 scholarship to Oak Hills graduate; 2023 application period now openThe HD PostOak Hills, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION: Acquanetta Warren is reelected as Fontana mayor
Acquanetta Warren has been reelected as mayor of Fontana, according to final unofficial election results provided by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9. As of 10 a.m., with all 101 precincts reporting, Warren had 6,775 votes, representing 47.45 percent of the total in the three-way race.
Fontana Herald News
FUSD administrator, educators honored by UC Davis for innovative C-STEM Instruction
Fontana Unified School District educators have been honored by the UC Davis C-STEM Center for the fourth year in a row, the district said in a news release. Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Dr. Monica Makiewicz was named a 2022 C-STEM Administrator of the Year during the center’s annual conference, held Oct. 21.
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION: Jesse Armendarez wins in race for S.B. County supervisor
Jesse Armendarez, a former member of the Fontana City Council, was victorious over Luis Cetina in a costly and bitter race for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor seat. In the final unofficial results announced by the Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9, Armendarez had 20,934 votes (54.54 percent...
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION: Phillip Cothran and John Roberts are reelected to Fontana City Council
Phillip Cothran and John Roberts have been reelected as members of the Fontana City Council, according to final unofficial results in the Nov. 8 election released by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters. As of 10 a.m. on Nov. 9, with all 24 precincts reporting, Cothran, who secured his...
foxla.com
Robert Garcia makes history as first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in Congress
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia is now the first LGBTQ+ immigrant elected to US Congress. He won his race for U.S. House in California's 42nd District 42; beating Republican John Briscoe. Garcia won 71% of the votes. He took to Twitter to announce his victory and...
nbcpalmsprings.com
2022 Riverside County Election Results
Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country. Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most. Below is a list of local and state races in...
highlandernews.org
Critical race theory should be taught in K-12 schools
This past April, the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District banned the teaching of critical race theory. In response, Cal State Fullerton announced that they would be temporarily halting the placement of their student teachers in the district, claiming that the new policies of the district did not align with the university’s beliefs. Critical race theory is an academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic and not just the product of individual people or prejudices. The events to ban it are a part of the broader portrait of anti-critical race theory panic gripping the nation. It is necessary for schools to not keep their students in complete ignorance of complex issues like race, and how they affect them and the society they live in.
KTLA.com
Orange County Congressional races could impact balance of power in House
Governor Gavin Newsom joined Orange County Democrats Monday at Get Out the Vote rallies and campaigned alongside candidates battling tight Congressional races. A lot of eyes are on the O.C. as several critical races could impact the balance of power in Washington. In order take control of the House of...
California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
Election Day is over but results continue to pour in, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.
iheart.com
The Day After....
Here's what we know.....really nothing except moron Gov. Dippity Do got re-elected. Is it Caruso or Bass? GOP red wave in the Senate & House? Who will be Sheriff? Did Traci Park win dopey Mike Bonin's seat? Did Riverside & San Bernardino continue to turn blue? We do know that Trump-backed candidates took a huge dump last night.
foxla.com
Live Los Angeles Mayor Election Results
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor and it remains to be a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. The two candidates are nearly tied in the race; as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Caruso had 51.2% of the votes while Bass had 48.8%. According to the LA County Registrar/Recorder, it could take up to two weeks for the race to be officially called.
Sacramento Observer
California ’22 Mid-Term: Historic Wave of Black Candidates Set to Win in Projected Election Blowout
(CBM) – A wave of Black candidates in California are expected to win after this week’s General Election. Among them are three candidates leading in their races to be elected to statewide constitutional offices. Two African American candidates running for seats in the State Legislature are expected to...
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso Holds Slim Lead Over Karen Bass
UPDATE, 6 AM: Campaigns are closely watching Los Angeles County’s infamously slow vote counting this morning as developer Rick Caruso maintains a lead over Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA). Caruso leads 51.25% to Bass with 48.75%, with 44% reporting. Related Story California Proposition Results: Voters Pass Protections For Abortion Rights And Give Boost To Arts Funding; Reject Tax On Millionaires And Defeat Sports Betting Measures Related Story Georgia Senate Race Set For Runoff Between Raphael Warnock & Herschel Walker; May Determine Who Controls Upper Chamber Related Story Midterms 2022: Dr. Oz Concedes To Fetterman; Ron Johnson Defeats Mandela Barnes In Wisconsin; Control Of Congress Still Undecided – Update Both...
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
foxla.com
Live LA County Sheriff Election Results
Los Angeles County will soon find out who will be the next Sheriff. Will incumbent Alex Villanueva keep his seat as the LA County Sheriff? Or will we have a new Sheriff in town with retired Long Beach police chief Robert Luna?. The morning after Election Day, Luna held onto...
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California Immediately
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Jalopnik
Students Surprised Teacher by Buying Him a New Car
People being humans and helping their fellow humans is always a good thing. It’s even better when that help is enough to change someone’s life for the better. That’s what happened to one Southern California teacher; ABC Los Angeles reports that students got together and raised money for the teacher to buy him a car.
Suit alleges Villanueva ‘has been waging a race war’ against Black LASD members
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant is suing the county, alleging he was subjected to retaliation for complaining of discrimination because of his race as well as the presence of members of the Banditos internal clique of deputies at the East Los Angeles Station. Sgt. Reginald Hoffman’s Los...
2urbangirls.com
LA County says no to flavored tobacco
Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 1