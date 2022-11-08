Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bears bow out on ‘blackout,’ Big 12 title hopes shattered
In a game where Baylor football had a lot to play for, someone forgot to tell the Bears. Baylor was throttled by No. 19 Kansas State University 31-3 Saturday evening at McLane Stadium. The Bears struggled to move the ball the entire game, as they only mustered a field goal at the end of the first half. It marked just the second time Baylor failed to get into the end zone in McLane Stadium history.
No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball wins first round rematch against Norfolk State 87-70
No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball moved to 2-0 after winning its 2021 NCAA Tournament first round rematch with Norfolk State University 87-70. The reigning Big 12 champs are now 4-0 against the Spartans and improve to 40-3 in non-conference games over the last three seasons. “We knew they were...
No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball set for 2021 tournament first round rematch
Coming off of the third-largest victory in program history, No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball team is set for Friday’s 2021 NCAA Tournament first round rematch with Norfolk State University in the Ferrell Center. This is only the fourth time the two have met, and the Bears look to continue their win-streak of all-time meetings, as they hold the 3-0 advantage.
Gameday the press box way: My first sports media outing brought refreshed sense of family
I’ve been in band most of my life, which translates to a whole lot of football games. Up until this year, football has left a bad taste in my mouth. It wasn’t that I didn’t understand it, it was just that I didn’t care for it. With this year being my first not in the marching band, having the freedom to come and go as I please was a game changer for my outlook on the sport. All season, I’ve been joking back and forth with the sports editor about pulling up a chair to the media table for a game — on Saturday, I did just that.
McLane after dark: Students stoked for Baylor football ‘blackout’ game
Baylor football will be running into the dark this weekend. The Bears will host No. 19 Kansas State University for a 6 p.m. contest Saturday at McLane Stadium. It marks the first Big 12 night game Baylor has played at home since Nov. 29, 2020, against the Wildcats. Nov. 16, 2019, saw the last nighttime matchup that featured a full-capacity McLane Stadium.
What to Do in Waco: Nov. 11 – 13
Harvest Fest | Open until Nov. 12 | Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Brazos Bluff Ranch, 7007 Gholson Road | Kids 3 and under free, 4 and up $18 each | Come out and enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, a hay maze, food, photo ops, games and more. All these things are included in the price of admission.
Lariat TV News: Election updates, I-35 construction and black out at McLane
This week on Lariat TV News we’re recapping the elections in Texas that effect you as well as taking a look at the national political landscape. I-35 construction is coming to a close in Waco and two groups of students are honoring Veterans Day for twelve hours straight. Saturday,...
Women’s Faculty Writing Program widens possibilities for mothers, caregivers
By offering writing sessions dedicated to publishing work and writing grants, the Women’s Faculty Writing Program (WFWP) has helped members achieve promotions and close the gap between male and female faculty positions at Baylor. The program was first started in fall 2017 by two Baylor English professors. WFWP coordinator...
Zapped Waco welds permanent bond with family, local businesses
Cherie Walker and her daughter, Kennedy Miller, began Zapped Waco, a semi-permanent jewelry business, in May after they were inspired by the matching bracelets they bought from Magnolia Market. Walker and Miller bought the machinery and jewelry chains and set up socials. As the business began to establish itself, Miller...
Waco Regional Airport under renovation, to include diverse public artwork
Waco Regional Airport is currently undergoing renovations with an expected completion date in August 2023, according to Waco Regional Airport operations manager Cody Mathis. Waco Regional Airport is a conduit for both locals and tourists. Over 2.6 million people visited Waco in 2018, and the airport has served 118,049 passengers, according to its website.
Animal Rescue Club discovers potential backyard breeder
Baylor’s Animal Rescue Club has made it a goal to free several dogs it found being kept in chicken-coop-like cages just outside of campus. The club strives to help limit the number of strays in Waco, whether it be through educating, volunteering at animal shelters or providing care for strays found on the streets.
