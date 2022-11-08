I’ve been in band most of my life, which translates to a whole lot of football games. Up until this year, football has left a bad taste in my mouth. It wasn’t that I didn’t understand it, it was just that I didn’t care for it. With this year being my first not in the marching band, having the freedom to come and go as I please was a game changer for my outlook on the sport. All season, I’ve been joking back and forth with the sports editor about pulling up a chair to the media table for a game — on Saturday, I did just that.

WACO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO