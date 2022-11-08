ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Harvest pace is cruising

Michigan continues to see split moisture levels as rain caused delays on and off last week. Portions of the eastern Lower Peninsula and southwestern Upper Peninsula are abnormally dry. The USDA says corn is now 60 percent harvested for grain and soybeans are 89 percent, both ahead of last year...
MICHIGAN STATE
Another dry week across Minnesota

Another dry week aided fieldwork in Minnesota but soil moisture concerns are rising. USDA’s latest weekly crop update says subsoil moisture supplies are nearly 60 percent short to very short. Corn harvest advanced to 92 percent, on pace with last year and almost two weeks ahead of the five-year...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rail strike on hold, for now

The potential for a rail strike has been delayed until at least December. Rail groups and union officials on Wednesday agreed to extend a possible walkout until after Thanksgiving, setting a new deadline for December 4th. Michigan Farm Bureau’s John Kran tells Brownfield agriculture is too dependent on rail for...
MICHIGAN STATE
93% of Indiana soybeans, 83% of corn harvested

The USDA says soybean harvest is nearly complete in Indiana. Ninety-three percent of the crop is harvested. The state’s corn harvest is 83 percent complete. Ninety percent of the winter wheat crop is planted, and 63 percent is emerged. …
INDIANA STATE
Tar spot moves in on north Iowa corn farmer

A north-central Iowa farmer saw tar spot close in around him late in the growing season. Brent Renner of Klemme says he found the foliar disease in nearly every corn field he harvested. “But I think for us it showed up late enough that fungicide either wasn’t required, or even...
IOWA STATE
Harvest nearing finish line in Iowa

Beneficial harvest weather continues in Iowa. USDA’s latest weekly crop update says the corn harvest is near 90 percent as of Sunday, six days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average. Soybean harvest is mostly done with just three percent of the crop remaining.
IOWA STATE
Soil moisture improves in Arkansas

Soil moisture levels improved last week in Arkansas thanks to rainfall. The USDA says nearly 70% of the state has adequate to surplus topsoil moisture and more than 50% of subsoil has adequate to surplus moisture levels. That rain didn’t cause much of a delay in fieldwork, with an average...
ARKANSAS STATE
Supporting State Tech

Missouri Soybeans CEO Gary Wheeler says the organization has reach an agreement to introduce soy-based lubricants and biodiesel into the State Tech Diesel Mechanic Program. Wheeler says the partnership is an opportunity to teach future diesel mechanics and technicians the benefits and options of soy-based products. Learn more at mosoy.org....
MISSOURI STATE
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Republicans Sweep Kansas Board of Education Seats, Say They Will Give Parents More Oversight

TOPEKA, Kan. — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans will have seven seats on the BOE with Democrats filling the other three seats.
KANSAS STATE

