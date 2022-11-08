TOPEKA, Kan. — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans will have seven seats on the BOE with Democrats filling the other three seats.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO