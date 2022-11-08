An experience 1,000 miles away from home taught one aspiring teacher beyond his lessons. Jacob Hammond returned to Rowan County after spending eight weeks as a student teacher on a South Dakotan Native American reservation. During his time at Enemy Swim Day School, he built a strong relationship and appreciation with the community and culture of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux tribe.

ROWAN COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO