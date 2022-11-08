Read full article on original website
Turkey Trot 2022
Alzheimer’s awareness trotted through Morehead. St. Claire HealthCare and Morehead State University’s nursing program hosted the eleventh annual Turkey Trot 5k to raise funds for the Alzheimer and dementia care fund and inform the public about available support groups for those who have loved ones with the disease.
Teaching and tiwahe
An experience 1,000 miles away from home taught one aspiring teacher beyond his lessons. Jacob Hammond returned to Rowan County after spending eight weeks as a student teacher on a South Dakotan Native American reservation. During his time at Enemy Swim Day School, he built a strong relationship and appreciation with the community and culture of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux tribe.
