The post-season is underway in high school football. The Longhorns have several commits vying for a state title. The Longhorns currently have 21 commits in the 2022 class - Five-star New Orleans Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, five-star Desoto WR, Johntay Cook, Five-star New Iberia (La.) Westgate safety Derek Williams, four-star Dallas South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad, four-star Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter, four-star Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett, four-star Teague EDGE Derion Gullette, four-star Austin Westlake EDGE Colton Vasek, four-star Harker Heights OL Jaydon Chatman, four-star Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic DL Sydir Mitchell, four-star North Crowley LB S'Maje Burrell, four-star Houston C.E. King DL Dylan Spencer, four-star Desoto running back Tre Wisner, four-star Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips OL Payton Kirkland, four-star Kahuku (Hawaii) linebacker Liona Lefau, three-star Frisco Wakeland OL Connor Stroh, three-star Melissa OL Trevor Goosby, three-star Dallas South Oak Cliff EDGE Billy Walton, three-star New Orleans Isidore Newman tight end Will Randle, three-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei TE Spencer Shannon and three-star Mansfield Timberview OL Andre Cojoe. The Longhorns also have three commits in the 2024 class in four-star Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton, four-star Clear Lake ATH Hunter Moddon and four-star Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO