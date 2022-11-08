ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
Where to find Texas commits in action this weekend

The post-season is underway in high school football. The Longhorns have several commits vying for a state title. The Longhorns currently have 21 commits in the 2022 class - Five-star New Orleans Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, five-star Desoto WR, Johntay Cook, Five-star New Iberia (La.) Westgate safety Derek Williams, four-star Dallas South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad, four-star Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter, four-star Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett, four-star Teague EDGE Derion Gullette, four-star Austin Westlake EDGE Colton Vasek, four-star Harker Heights OL Jaydon Chatman, four-star Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic DL Sydir Mitchell, four-star North Crowley LB S'Maje Burrell, four-star Houston C.E. King DL Dylan Spencer, four-star Desoto running back Tre Wisner, four-star Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips OL Payton Kirkland, four-star Kahuku (Hawaii) linebacker Liona Lefau, three-star Frisco Wakeland OL Connor Stroh, three-star Melissa OL Trevor Goosby, three-star Dallas South Oak Cliff EDGE Billy Walton, three-star New Orleans Isidore Newman tight end Will Randle, three-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei TE Spencer Shannon and three-star Mansfield Timberview OL Andre Cojoe. The Longhorns also have three commits in the 2024 class in four-star Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton, four-star Clear Lake ATH Hunter Moddon and four-star Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen.
Scouting take: What Texas gets in Top247 4-star edge Colton Vasek

Texas landed a key local addition to its 2023 recruiting class Tuesday afternoon, when Austin (Texas) Westlake Top247 four-star edge defender Colton Vasek announced his commitment to the Longhorns. A top 25 edge in the senior class, the 6-foot-5 1/2, 225-pound Vasek brings a strong athletic profile and impressive Class 6A production to Texas' class.
