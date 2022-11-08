Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Chinese are criticizing zero-Covid — in language censors don't seem to understand
In many countries, cursing online about the government is so commonplace nobody bats an eye. But it's not such an easy task on China's heavily censored internet. That doesn't appear to have stopped residents of Guangzhou from venting their frustration after their city -- a global manufacturing powerhouse home to 19 million people -- became the epicenter of a nationwide Covid outbreak, prompting lockdown measures yet again.
Albany Herald
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut jobs, memo shows
Disney is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs as it strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney's leaders, saying the company is...
Albany Herald
Ulta Unveils Plan for Big In-Store Changes
As 2022 draws to a close, many retail stores are facing big changes as the retail sector returns to a new normal for sales. The pandemic saw a significant buying boom for many companies, particularly those who do a lot of business through online storefronts. Stimulus checks, money saved on travel, and the shutdown of every event from after-work happy hours to major festivals put extra money into a lot of pockets. Now, major stores are readjusting and trying to find new ways to create momentum.
Comments / 0