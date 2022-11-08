Read full article on original website
Inflation at 7.7%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate
Sometimes, a single new data point can break up the most complacent of outlooks. After 10 months of markets trending down, inflation rising, and the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, it was only natural to assume that the rest of the year held more of the same. And then October’s inflation print broke that mold.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
Nvidia price target lowered to $225 from $250 at Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer lowered the firm’s price target on Nvidia to $225 from $250 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Schafer sees a soft setup for Q3-Q4 as enterprise spending weakens, gaming inventory digests and U.S.-China restrictions weigh on shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher
The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’. Selling an absolutely necessary product,...
T, ABT, or PG: Which Value Stock Could Fetch Higher Returns?
The decline in the broader market this year has created an opportunity to pick the stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals, trading at attractive levels. In this article, we’ll discuss the prospects of three value stocks and see how Wall Street rates them. October inflation data has triggered...
Which Assets Can Boost Portfolio Returns Going into 2023?
Investors have been treading difficult waters for much of 2022. With the Fed continuing to bump up interest rates in an effort to tame inflation and Wall Street experts suggesting a looming recession, investors are scrambling to buffer their portfolios with inflation-ready assets for 2023. There has been a lot...
APPL, AMZN, SHOP, MSFT: Here’s Why All Tech Stocks Are Rallying
The easing of inflation gave a significant boost to the shares of big tech companies. Let’s see what the TipRanks datasets indicate about them. Beaten-down tech stocks got a much-needed breather on November 10. The U.S. inflation rate continued to ease after peaking in June (it increased by 7.7% in October compared to a growth of 9.1% in June). This pushed tech stocks higher. This was also the smallest 12-month increase since January 2022.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now
Finding solid returns is the goal of the game when it comes to stock investing, and investors of all stripes are always on the lookout for a reliable strategy. One common mode, followed by retail investors seeking accurate clues for stocks on the way up, is keep track of insider trades.
Here’s Why TG Therapeutics Shares (NASDAQ: TGTX) Surged Over 60%
Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) gained over 60% in today’s session. This can be attributed to discussions between the company and the FDA about labeling for its multiple sclerosis therapy ublituximab. Although ublituximab has not been approved yet, this is likely a good sign that approval chances are...
With Twitter Delisted, Put Your Money in These Stocks Instead
Twitter stock may be gone from public markets, but there are other top social-media stocks to bet on a rebound going into 2023. Meta Platforms and Snap are two intriguing firms to consider as they look to bounce back from a tough year. It’s official, Twitter is no longer available...
Fair Isaac Stock (NYSE:FICO) Surges after Strong Q4; Should You Buy?
Fair Isaac shot up after its earnings report today. However, with conditions ahead largely unlike any other in history, the value of Fair Isaac’s predictive capabilities may be limited. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is much more of a household name than you might think. The creator of the FICO score,...
Tired of Rising Interest Rates? Profit from Them Via BDCs!
The ongoing rise in interest rates has contributed significantly to the decline of most stocks. However, some asset classes can actually benefit from rising rates, including BDCs. In this piece, I go over some important points to consider and some risks to have in mind before walking into BDC land.
Here’s Why NICE Stock (NASDAQ:NICE) Soared 20% Yesterday
NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) shares jumped over 20% yesterday following upbeat Q3 earnings. The company also raised its FY-2022 EPS guidance ahead of analysts’ expectations. Based in Israel, NICE Ltd. provides cloud and on-premises software solutions and services. A Snapshot of NICE’s Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $1.92 per...
Marathon Digital Stock (NASDAQ:MARA): Why Bitcoin HODLers Should Pay Attention
It’s a tough time to be invested in cryptocurrency, and related stocks have been sinking with the crypto ship. If you’re bullish on digital assets, however, it might be time to consider Marathon Digital Holdings stock for a potential turnaround play. Will Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies recover...
Is Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?
Mullen Automotive’s stock looks attractive. The company has reduced debt and strengthened its balance sheet. However, MULN stock could stay volatile. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is grabbing eyeballs. Its low share price and positive developments like the reduction of debt and exclusive rights to sell I-GO, a compact urban delivery EV, in the European markets have garnered investors’ interest in the shares of this electric vehicle (EV) maker. However, MULN is still in its early stages, and its stock could remain highly volatile.
Here’s Why YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Stock Gained 32%
YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares jumped almost 32% on November 10 following upbeat Q3 earnings despite inflationary and supply chain challenges. YETI Holdings is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor and recreation products. A Snapshot of YETI Holdings Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share easily...
These 3 Stocks Could Hedge against Future Rate Hikes
Although the Federal Reserve remains committed to attacking historically high inflation, its hawkish measures could hurt broader business sentiment. Therefore, investors should focus on stocks that benefit from inelastic demand. Given the historically high rate of inflation, the Federal Reserve’s announcement of another 75-basis point hike in the benchmark interest...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%, 0.93%, and 1.82%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 1.25%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 2.98%.
What’s Behind LegalZoom Stock’s (NASDAQ:LZ) Big Jump Today?
LegalZoom made a major pre-market jump this morning, adding over 15%. However, half of those gains were soon given back, and there may be future losses to come. LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ), a major provider of legal services and compliance documents, probably shouldn’t see explosive moves in its share price. Still, after leading off with a 15.4% jump in today’s pre-market session, it’s clear LegalZoom did something big, although the stock has given back half of its gains. That something was its earnings report.
Is Algonquin Power Stock’s (TSE:AQN) 7.7% Dividend in Danger Following Q3 Earnings Plunge?
Algonquin Power & Utilities reported Q3 earnings that caused its stock to plunge. The earnings miss and lowered guidance may be a cause for concern for dividend investors. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) reported Q3-2022 earnings results earlier today that left investors unimpressed. While revenue beat expectations, earnings per share (EPS) missed estimates, and the company lowered its outlook for the rest of the year due to inflation and higher interest rates. Its guidance even implies that its dividend is not the safest. As a result, the stock finished down almost 20%. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
