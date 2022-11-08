The easing of inflation gave a significant boost to the shares of big tech companies. Let’s see what the TipRanks datasets indicate about them. Beaten-down tech stocks got a much-needed breather on November 10. The U.S. inflation rate continued to ease after peaking in June (it increased by 7.7% in October compared to a growth of 9.1% in June). This pushed tech stocks higher. This was also the smallest 12-month increase since January 2022.

