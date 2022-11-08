Read full article on original website
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
Tactical Notebook: What Manchester United need to fix
As you know by now one of the cardinal rules of football is you really shouldn’t take much stock out of anything that happens in a Europa League group stage match, FA Cup match, or especially a League match, and that’s why I’ll almost never write about them. Too often you’re facing a vastly inferior opponent, a rotated side, or both. Wins aren’t as good as they look, losses are usually due to poor squad depth but pretty often the biggest factor is simply bad luck.
Talking Points: Beating Birmingham was Sunderland’s biggest win of the season for Tony Mowbray!
Winning ahead of the three-week break was absolutely crucial to ease the pressure off Tony Mowbray - was it our biggest win of the season?. Friday night was an unexpected victory, but also one that for me was the most important of the season given the context around it. The...
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 20 - Birmingham City vs Sunderland
In what was probably our poorest showing all season, the lads went down at home to Cardiff last weekend. Tony Mowbray made a few changes, most notably in the middle of the park - probably to try and spice things up after certain players looked to have earned a shot. Likely also to give a couple of lads some rest after playing midweek in the previous game at Huddersfield, where we took a (now even more) vital 3 points.
Liverpool Men To Face Manchester City In Fourth Round Of The Carabao Cup
After securing victory through another memorable penalty shoot out (Penaltypool!) on Wednesday night, Liverpool have discovered their fourth round opponents in the Carabao Cup and its... not fun. Liverpool Men will visit Manchester City in the fourth round of the tournment. The match, with exact date as yet undetermined, will...
Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue
Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue. Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has only made six...
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
Paul Ince Pleased With Reading’s Resolve In ‘Fantastic’ Late Hull Win
There is nothing better than a 94th-minute winner away from home with the Royals taking three points back to Berkshire. Hull City took the lead early in the first half but Reading equalised through Yakou Meite. Andy Carroll won a good header in the box in the 94th minute which hit Ryan Longman to go into the net.
Tottenham’s win over Leeds is a perfect encapsulation of their season thus far
Saturday’s match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United was not your typical Premier League match. With a final score of 4-3 that featured a game-tying goal in the 80th minute with the game-winning/go-ahead goal just two minutes later, you could say this match was pretty bonkers from start to finish. However, if you’re a Spurs or Leeds fan that has followed their respective teams all season, perhaps the match was just about the only way it could have possibly played out.
Match Preview: Birmingham City v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(10th) Birmingham City v Sunderland (17th) Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Manchester City v Brentford - The Opposition
Manchester City host mid-table Brentford in the final match before the Word Cup in Qatar. The blues have had a solid start to the season, which will now break until 28th December, when City travel across the Pennines to face Leeds United at Elland Road. It is also a chance...
Bournemouth 3-0 Everton: Instant Reaction | Now what??
Everton are back in Bournemouth just four days after the completely embarassing 4-1 capitulation at the hands of the Cherries in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Lampard made 11 changes to the team that was beaten by Leicester last weekend and it was a challenge to come up with anything that could be seen as being worthy of ‘building upon’. This was the final game before the World Cup break and a result was critical.......period.
Everton at Bournemouth: Predicted Line-Up | Un-Rotate
Frank Lampard opted to make 11 changes for the midweek cup game at Bournemouth and the Everton players duly responded – by showing why they haven’t been regular starters for the Blues this season. And it was no youthful line-up. It was a team full of senior players...
Two Up, Two Down: What did you make of the Amad show on Friday night?
It’s crazy to think less than a week ago I fired out FOUR downs. So to even things up, here’s... After a horrific time with injuries and an untold amount of dark days it was a delight to see Niall Huggins start to put his injury woes behind him with a brilliant performance. Although slightly rusty at times, his quality was there to see and to Nialls credit he got stuck into everything. The 3 points must have been the icing on the cake - da iawn, Niall!
Newcastle vs. Chelsea - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle will be hosting Chelsea on Saturday as part of MD16 before going either on a vacation or to take over Qatar for a World Cup contending run. Eddie Howe will go head-to-head against Graham Potter, the only other truly magnificent English manager—before he succumbed to the lure of easy trophies and ditched Brighton for Chelsea midseason. Some folks will never learn...
Tottenham4-3 Leeds United: Spurs highlight comeback before WC break
With the final match before the Premier League goes on a month-long hiatus for the World Cup in Qatar, the match between Tottenham and Leeds brought levels of excitement and frustration. Playing well out of the gate, with Dejan Kulusevski creating chances, the backline disappointed again as they allowed Brendan...
Mason Mount contract talks at ‘stalemate’ but expected to continue — report
After the summer transfer window slammed shut, Chelsea’s next priority (which had been a priority in the making for nearly a year already) was to secure certain necessary contract extensions, including to Reece James, Mason Mount, and Édouard Mendy. (There was also brief talk of a Thomas Tuchel contract extension, which is just weird in hindsight.)
Sky Blue News: City Fall, Pep Lauds Toney, and More...
Manchester City head off to the World Cup break after a home defeat to Brentford. City will be back in action in the Carabao Cup on December 20. In the meantime, Sky Blue News is here to keep you up on all the latest from around the Cityverse. Man City...
Milner Praises Núñez After Southampton Brace
The first half of Darwin Núñez’s debut season with Liverpool has been challenging for the Uruguayan. He’s dealt with the intense scrutiny that always comes with a move to a club like Liverpool, and it has not always been smooth sailing. His potential has been evident all along, but there were certainly some growing pains, which is to be expected.
