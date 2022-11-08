Lander University has recently launched a new initiative entitled the Student Liaison Program intended to enhance the experience of first-year Bearcats. “For this program to be successful, it is crucial to connect with all freshmen,” said Dr. Amanda Darden, vice president for Student Experience and Quality Assurance. “This means connecting with the LINK classes, resident assistants in buildings where freshmen live, freshmen who live off campus and answering questions that all students have regularly.”

GREENWOOD, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO