lander.edu
Lander University Creates New Program to Enhance Freshmen Experience
Lander University has recently launched a new initiative entitled the Student Liaison Program intended to enhance the experience of first-year Bearcats. “For this program to be successful, it is crucial to connect with all freshmen,” said Dr. Amanda Darden, vice president for Student Experience and Quality Assurance. “This means connecting with the LINK classes, resident assistants in buildings where freshmen live, freshmen who live off campus and answering questions that all students have regularly.”
lander.edu
Grand Opening Ceremony for Nursing Simulation Center Set for November 22
A state-of-the-art simulation center designed to enhance nursing education at Lander University will be officially dedicated on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The community is invited to a grand opening and sign unveiling ceremony at 4 p.m. at Lander University’s Self Regional Healthcare Nursing Skills Simulation Center (NSSC), located at 806 Calhoun Ave. in Greenwood (formerly Legion Hall). A light reception and tour of the facility will follow the ceremony.
lander.edu
Lander History Professor Pays Homage to Local Vets
“Langdon Liberando: An Abbevilian’s Fifty Missions Over Southern Europe,” the third book that Lander University Adjunct Professor of History Dr. Joe Camp has written about local veterans in World War II, began with a conversation four years ago between him and Abbeville County Museum Curator Jenny Hagan Kelly.
