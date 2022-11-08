The Oregon Ducks football team fell seven spots to No. 13 in the USA TODAY Coaches poll after the 37-34 loss to Washington. With the win, the Huskies made a leap of eight spots to No. 15 in the country. The Pac-12 still has two Top 10 teams with USC at No. 6 and Utah at No. 10. Oregon still has a chance to climb in the poll as the Utes come to Autzen this Saturday and they could face the Trojans in the Pac-12 title game. But the conference chaos doesn’t end there. Thanks to their upset loss to Arizona, UCLA dropped to No. 16. Oregon State just missed the Top 25 after defeating California to go to 7-3 on the season. Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee USC LSU Alabama Clemson Utah North Carolina Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Washington UCLA Kansas State Central Florida Notre Dame Florida State Cincinnati Tulane Coastal Carolina Oklahoma State North Carolina State

EUGENE, OR ・ 17 MINUTES AGO