Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print

U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
msn.com

8 Best Oil Stocks of 2022

Oil prices might not go up forever, but right now oil is the profitable stock market play with exceptional year-to-date returns. Here are some of the top oil stock picks that could continue to perform well for the rest of 2022. Top 8 Oil Stocks To Consider in 2022. Here’s...
CNBC

Dollar dives as investors cheer after U.S. inflation misses forecasts

The dollar languished on Friday after U.S. inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases. Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7% year-on-year in October, the smallest...
moneyweek.com

US inflation drops to 7.7%

US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
msn.com

U.S. stocks end higher, Nasdaq scores biggest weekly gain since March

U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite scoring its biggest weekly gain since March, after major indexes on Thursday logged their strongest session since 2020 on the back of a softer-than-expected inflation report. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.49 points, or 0.1%, to...
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
gcaptain.com

Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home. Exports in dollar terms fell...
kitco.com

U.S. Dollar has the largest single-week drop this year propping gold higher

The U.S. dollar just had its largest weekly drop in 2022. On Monday the dollar index opened at approximately 111.034 and as of 3:23 PM, EST is currently fixed and closed at 106.275. In a single week, the U.S. dollar index lost 4.824 points which is a percentage decline of - 4.286%.
NASDAQ

PRECIOUS-Gold stalls as traders strap in for U.S. inflation verdict

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices stalled near the previous session's one-month peak on Wednesday as investors held off on big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week that could steer the Federal Reserve's rate hike strategy. Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,712.87 per ounce by...
NBC News

Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases

Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
NASDAQ

China, HK stocks fall on COVID outbreaks, weak economic data

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, as worsening COVID situations and feeble economic data outweighed optimism about an eventual economic reopening. ** China's bluechip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.8%, to 3,685.69 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.4%, to 3,036.13 points.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation Data, FTX, Apple And Rivian In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday November 10:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher, Eyeing CPI Data and Crypto Fallout. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Thursday as investors looked to a key inflation reading prior to the start of trading while closely-tracking developments in cryptocurrency markets over concerns of contagion from the potential multi-billion dollar collapse of the FTX exchange.
msn.com

