Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Sharply Higher On Cooling Inflation
U.S. Stocks ended sharply higher after inflation data came in below forecasts. The Nasdaq Composite soared 7% to 11,114.15. The S&P 500 gained 208 points, or 5.5%, to 3,956.37. The Dow Industrials added 3.7% to end at 33,715.37. Updated at 12:03 pm EST. U.S. stocks surged higher Thursday, while Treasury...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks plummet after midterms as Wall Street turns eyes toward inflation data
U.S. stocks plummeted Wednesday after three days of gains, as investors mulled over a mixed verdict from the midterm election results and highly anticipated inflation data looms on the docket. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed over 2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell by nearly 650 points, or...
msn.com
8 Best Oil Stocks of 2022
Oil prices might not go up forever, but right now oil is the profitable stock market play with exceptional year-to-date returns. Here are some of the top oil stock picks that could continue to perform well for the rest of 2022. Top 8 Oil Stocks To Consider in 2022. Here’s...
CNBC
Dollar dives as investors cheer after U.S. inflation misses forecasts
The dollar languished on Friday after U.S. inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases. Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7% year-on-year in October, the smallest...
msn.com
Dow scores 1,200-point gain as stocks log biggest one-day advance since 2020 on signs inflation is softening
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Thursday, logging their biggest single-session rally in more than two years as the Dow soared more than 1,200 points on data suggesting inflation may be peaking. When looking at stock performance on CPI data days, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq clinched their biggest...
U.S. consumer inflation eased to 7.7 percent over past 12 months
Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent in October from a year earlier and 0.4 percent from September,...
moneyweek.com
US inflation drops to 7.7%
US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
msn.com
U.S. stocks end higher, Nasdaq scores biggest weekly gain since March
U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite scoring its biggest weekly gain since March, after major indexes on Thursday logged their strongest session since 2020 on the back of a softer-than-expected inflation report. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.49 points, or 0.1%, to...
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
gcaptain.com
Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens
China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home. Exports in dollar terms fell...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
kitco.com
U.S. Dollar has the largest single-week drop this year propping gold higher
The U.S. dollar just had its largest weekly drop in 2022. On Monday the dollar index opened at approximately 111.034 and as of 3:23 PM, EST is currently fixed and closed at 106.275. In a single week, the U.S. dollar index lost 4.824 points which is a percentage decline of - 4.286%.
NASDAQ
PRECIOUS-Gold stalls as traders strap in for U.S. inflation verdict
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices stalled near the previous session's one-month peak on Wednesday as investors held off on big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week that could steer the Federal Reserve's rate hike strategy. Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,712.87 per ounce by...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
The Dow Jones is a share price-weighted index, which means the share price of its 30 components, not their market cap, is what influences its value. Three historically rock-solid companies may be at risk of getting the heave-ho from the Dow. Should these companies be removed, a number of logical...
Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases
Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
NASDAQ
China, HK stocks fall on COVID outbreaks, weak economic data
SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, as worsening COVID situations and feeble economic data outweighed optimism about an eventual economic reopening. ** China's bluechip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.8%, to 3,685.69 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.4%, to 3,036.13 points.
Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation Data, FTX, Apple And Rivian In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday November 10:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher, Eyeing CPI Data and Crypto Fallout. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Thursday as investors looked to a key inflation reading prior to the start of trading while closely-tracking developments in cryptocurrency markets over concerns of contagion from the potential multi-billion dollar collapse of the FTX exchange.
msn.com
