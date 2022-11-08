Read full article on original website
Marketers have long relied on the belief that retaining and upselling an existing customer is easier and more cost-efficient than a net new acquisition. However, between today’s challenging economic headwinds, dwindling data landscape and heavily saturated retail market, that adage may no longer prove entirely accurate. Brand loyalty is under greater threat than ever, and retail marketers have made filling their funnel a priority as they strive to ensure long-term growth.
Walmart’s Cyber Monday marketing campaign takes direct aim at Amazon
This holiday season Walmart wants to grow its Cyber Monday online sales. The retail giant’s new holiday ad campaign ‘Case of the Mondays,’ which includes a number of cast members from the 1999 comedy movie “Office Space”, encourages shoppers to head to Walmart.com on the Monday after Thanksgiving. The message is conveyed in the advertisement by Kinna McInroe as Nina, who is famous for saying “someone has a case of the Mondays” in the same movie. The 70-second video repeatedly features the phrase — “Black Fridays are on Mondays.” Through November, Walmart’s programming for similar Monday holiday deals will continue to rollout in parts with significant masthead takeovers on YouTube every Monday. The company told AdAge that the campaign will also be supported through television and movie advertising.
