This holiday season Walmart wants to grow its Cyber Monday online sales. The retail giant’s new holiday ad campaign ‘Case of the Mondays,’ which includes a number of cast members from the 1999 comedy movie “Office Space”, encourages shoppers to head to Walmart.com on the Monday after Thanksgiving. The message is conveyed in the advertisement by Kinna McInroe as Nina, who is famous for saying “someone has a case of the Mondays” in the same movie. The 70-second video repeatedly features the phrase — “Black Fridays are on Mondays.” Through November, Walmart’s programming for similar Monday holiday deals will continue to rollout in parts with significant masthead takeovers on YouTube every Monday. The company told AdAge that the campaign will also be supported through television and movie advertising.

2 DAYS AGO