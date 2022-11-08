Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gouvu.com
Utah Valley runs past Western Colorado in home opener, 91-64
OREM—Le'Tre Darthard scored 14 points and Aziz Bandaogo recorded a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Utah Valley to a 91-64 win over Western Colorado on Wednesday night in the team's home opener at the UCCU Center. Utah Valley evens its record at 1-1 on the season, while Western Colorado...
gouvu.com
WBB makes trip to SLC to face Utes on Friday afternoon
OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University begins a stretch of four straight road games on Friday at the University of Utah. Tip is set for 1:30 p.m. MT from the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The Wolverines (1-0) survived their season opener against Park Gilbert University on Monday,...
gouvu.com
Utah Valley set to take on No. 15 BYU in first round of NCAA Tournament
UTAH VALLEY TO TAKE ON SIX SEEDED BYU IN FIRST ROUND OF NCAA TOURNAMENT. Utah Valley travels down University Parkway to take on BYU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at South Field in Provo. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The match between Utah...
gouvu.com
Wolverines wrap up regular season on the road
OREM, Utah – Utah Valley volleyball concludes the 2022 regular season this weekend on the road for a pair of matches against California Baptist on Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m. MT and Grand Canyon on Nov. 12 at 2:00 p.m. The Wolverines have already secured a spot in the WAC Tournament next week in Edinburg, Texas.
gouvu.com
Utah Valley hosts Western Colorado in home opener on Wednesday night
UTAH VALLEY HOSTS WESTERN COLORADO ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN HOME OPENER. Utah Valley will open its 2022-23 home schedule against Division II foe Western Colorado on Wednesday night at the UCCU Center. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Aziz Bandaogo scored 17 points with six rebounds and Cam Alford added...
gouvu.com
NCAA hopes on the line at Mountain Regional in Albuquerque
OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University cross country will compete at the 2022 NCAA Mountain Regionals on Friday at the North Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The women will run a 6k at 11 a.m. MT with the men's 8k beginning at noon MT. Fans can tune in on the @UVUxctf Instagram story to follow along as assistant coach Chris Shane gives play-by-play of each race.
gouvu.com
Fano clutch in closing minutes as UVU wins opener
OREM, Utah — Shay Fano finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds and scored six decisive points in the final 80 seconds to help Utah Valley University survive, 59-54, in the season opener on Monday against Park Gilbert University. With the Wolverines (1-0) trailing 54-51 with under two minutes...
Comments / 0