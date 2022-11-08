OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University cross country will compete at the 2022 NCAA Mountain Regionals on Friday at the North Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The women will run a 6k at 11 a.m. MT with the men's 8k beginning at noon MT. Fans can tune in on the @UVUxctf Instagram story to follow along as assistant coach Chris Shane gives play-by-play of each race.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO