Three Tigerhawks, two Hawks land on all-SICL volleyball team

Caylee Cunningham

Colfax-Mingo senior Caylee Cunningham ranked in the top 12 in the South Iowa Cedar League in five statistical categories this past fall.

Cunningham was one of the top hitters in the league and earned first team all-conference honors for her efforts.

Joining Cunningham on the all-SICL volleyball squad were C-M seniors Joslyn Chadwick and Abi Rawlins and Lynnville-Sully teammates Alexy Conover and Abby Squires.

Chadwick, Rawlins, Conover and Squires all were honorable mention selections. All-conference recognition is based on statistics inside conference play only.

Joslyn Chadwick

Cunningham ranked first on the team and third in the SICL with 135 kills. Her 31 aces were second in the conference and her 3.3 kills per set ranked third.

Cunningham ranked second in the league with 164 digs and her 4.0 digs per set ranked 12th in the SICL. She also finished with seven assists and had a kill efficiency of .132.

She finished with a 75.4 serving percentage, going 104-of-138 in serves.

Chadwick, the Tigerhawks’ libero, ranked second on the team and 11th in the SICL with 145 digs. Her 3.5 digs per set ranked second on the team and she registered four assists, three kills and 10 aces.

Chadwick ranked first on the team and fifth in the SICL (among players with at least 100 serves) with a serving percentage of 97.6. She was 124-of-127 in serves during conference play this season.

Abi Rawlins

Rawlins’ 21 aces ranked third on the team and tied for 10th in the SICL. She was fourth on the squad with 98 digs and finished with 12 kills and 14 assists and had a 2.7 digs per set average.

Rawlins finished with an 82.4 serving percentage. She was 103-of-125 in serves overall.

Conover’s 217 digs led the SICL and her 5.7 digs per set ranked second. She also ranked second on the team with 19 aces and was third with 52 kills.

Conover, a junior, was 134-of-148 in serves for a 90.5 serving percentage.

Squires, a senior, led her team and was tied for ninth in the SICL with 15 blocks. She registered 38 kills, 68 digs and six aces. She was 31-of-36 in serves for a percentage of 86.1.

Alexy Conover

South Iowa Cedar League

Final Standings

Team Conference Overall

Belle Plaine 10-0 26-12

Sigourney 9-1 23-8

North Mahaska 9-1 20-9

HLV 8-2 17-17

Iowa Valley 7-3 13-26

BGM 5-5 10-15

Colfax-Mingo 4-7 13-20

English Valleys 3-6 11-16

Montezuma 2-7 9-18

Lynnville-Sully 2-8 7-26

Tri-County 1-10 6-21

Keota 1-7 4-20

Abby Squires

Coach of the Year

April Kressley, Belle Plaine

Golden Award

Imigyn Stratton, jr., English Valleys

All-Conference

First Team Setters

Mandy Chizek, sr., Belle Plaine; Brookelyn Hensley, sr., Sigourney

First Team Libero

Jalayna Shipley, sr., North Mahaska

First Team All-Conference

Caylee Cunningham, sr., Colfax-Mingo; Grace Bean, sr., Belle Plaine; Jacey Reineke, jr., Belle Plaine; Janessa Blomme, jr., HLV; Shaylee Cooling, sr., HLV; Paula Labad, jr., BGM; Kennedy Axmear, jr., English Valleys

Second Team Setter

Hailey Jack, jr., HLV

Second Team Libero

Reagan Power, sr., Sigourney

Second Team All-Conference

Amiya Smallwood, jr., Sigourney; Rachel Benton, sr., Belle Plaine; McKenzie Kempf, jr., HLV; Macey Fish, sr., Sigourney; Macy McMahan, sr., Iowa Valley; Kylie Holland, sr., BGM; Caitlyn Sanders, sr., North Mahaska; Josephine Moore, so., Sigourney; Kallie Robinson, sr., Montezuma

Honorable Mention

Abi Rawlins, sr., Colfax-Mingo; Joslyn Chadwick, sr., Colfax-Mingo; Alexy Conover, jr., Lynnville-Sully; Abby Squires, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Alyssa Steinback, jr., Belle Plaine; Kyla Shaull, so., Belle Plaine; Zoe Webb, sr., Sigourney; Reagen Clarahan, so., Sigourney; Regan Grewe, so., North Mahaska; Sydney Andersen, so., North Mahaska; Kyla Roberts, sr., HLV; Addy Shaull, jr. HLV; Lydia Kriegel, so., Iowa Valley; Izzy Kriegel, so., Iowa Valley; Karagyn Minnaert, so., BGM; Chloe Etten, sr., BGM; Delaney Hall, jr., English Valleys; Neesa Striegel, sr., English Valleys; Laila Kercheval, jr., Montezuma; Izzy Roorda, jr., Montezuma; Nicole Clarahan, sr., Keota; Cassandra Swartz, jr., Keota; Macy Schmidt, sr., Tri-County; Chloe Zittergruen, jr., Tri-County.