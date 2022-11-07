ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson's talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson's photos will be...
SPOKANE, WA
Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions

SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and will...
SPOKANE, WA
Shooting in downtown Spokane sends 1 to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been injured in a shooting in downtown Spokane and is being transported to the hospital, the Spokane Police Department confirmed. Right now, the Spokane Police Department is investigating. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check...
SPOKANE, WA
John Nowels elected Spokane County sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson

SPOKANE, Wash. - Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday. Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels. During his campaign, Nelson said he...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Local restaurants offering thanksgiving dinner

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead, and they will send them straight to your front door. The meals range from $100 to $200 and can feed a...
SPOKANE, WA
Cold case arrest made after 40 years

An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
CHEWELAH, WA
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
SPOKANE, WA

