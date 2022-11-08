Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
China's muted Singles' Day shopping fest expects slow growth
China's biggest online shopping festival, Singles' Day, is muted this year with sales numbers expected to grow slowly amid an uncertain economy and COVID-19
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, granting respite from a very bad year for tech stocks
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, per Bloomberg. Jeff Bezos added $10.5 billion to his fortune after Amazon's share price closed 12% higher on Thursday. The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 index closed 7.5% higher on Thursday, but is still 29% lower this year so far.
Stocks mixed as Wall Street closes strong week; crypto falls
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is largely holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before, and stock indexes are mixed Friday to keep them on track for a strong gain for the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% in afternoon trading after drifting between modest...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Why Carvana stock dropped 97% in the past year as the auto resale success story became a used-car clunker
Not too long ago, Carvana was hailed as one of the great success stories of the pandemic era. But its fortunes have soured in 2022. Shares in the online used-car retailer have plummeted by around 50% since it reported lackluster earnings on Thursday. And over the last year, 98% of the company's market value has evaporated.
This is the moment Wall Street has been waiting for
Stocks soared in their best day since 2020 on Thursday after new economic data showed that price increases eased in October. Investors cheered the development because it indicates the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may finally be cooling inflation.
Elon Musk's Tesla has seen $600 billion wiped from its market value this year - and it's now worth less than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Elon Musk's Tesla has dropped below Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value. Tesla stock has been hit by a wider tech sell-off and concerns over Musk's Twitter takeover. Berkshire has benefited from the rush to haven assets, and profited from higher interest rates. Elon Musk's Tesla has tumbled below...
Apple saw its market value soar nearly $191 billion in a single day — a record for a US-listed company
Tech giant Apple's market value soared a record $190.9 billion on Thursday, per Bloomberg. Its market cap skyrocketed to $2.34 trillion, thanks to Apple's shares soaring 9% amid a broader rally. It is the world's most valuable company again, after briefly being dethroned by Saudi Aramco earlier this year. Tech...
10,000 brains in a basement: The dark and mysterious origins of Denmark's psychiatric brain collection
From 1945 to 1982, nearly 10,000 brains from psychiatric patients who died in Danish hospitals were removed and preserved. From ethical questions and scientific potential to the personal implications across generations, this is the story of Denmark's brain collection.
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
Silicon Valley is telling us something about the recession to come with a huge wave of layoffs and hiring freezes this week
One of the clearest indicators yet that an economic downturn is knocking at the door began flashing red this week, when a number of U.S. tech companies announced widespread layoffs or hiring freezes. Amazon announced it would no longer fill certain corporate positions, while Apple said it would stop hiring...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq build on biggest stock rally since 2020
U.S. stocks extended this week's dramatic ascent on Friday after deceleration in CPI inflation data ignited the most intense rally on Wall Street since early 2020. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.9%, notching its biggest winning week since June, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up modestly higher, up 0.1%, lagging behind the other indexes.
Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd
The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
US plans to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammo from South Korea for Ukraine
CNN — The US intends to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition from South Korean arms manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a US official said, as part of a broader effort to find available weaponry for the high-intensity battles unfolding in Ukraine. As part of the deal, the US...
Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation Data, FTX, Apple And Rivian In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday November 10:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher, Eyeing CPI Data and Crypto Fallout. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Thursday as investors looked to a key inflation reading prior to the start of trading while closely-tracking developments in cryptocurrency markets over concerns of contagion from the potential multi-billion dollar collapse of the FTX exchange.
Wall Street washes out as stocks tumble and crypto dives further
Stocks fell sharply Wednesday as unease flared in far-ranging corners of financial markets, and Wall Street gave back a big chunk of the gains it had built in a rally running up to election day. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 79.54 points, or 2.1%, to close at 3,748.57...
NASDAQ
China, HK stocks fall on COVID outbreaks, weak economic data
SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, as worsening COVID situations and feeble economic data outweighed optimism about an eventual economic reopening. ** China's bluechip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.8%, to 3,685.69 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.4%, to 3,036.13 points.
57 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
CNN
