ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections

Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country

J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

How ‘women just went crazy’ and saved the Democrats in the midterms

After voters shocked pundits in the Washington DC media sphere and made the 2022 midterms a clear referendum on the fall of Roe v Wade, abortion rights activists had a simple message for pollsters: It’s the economy, stupid.Examining the gulf between expectations and reality after Democrats pulled off a strong showing in Tuesday’s midterm contests and were, on Thursday, within reach of majorities in both chambers, it appears that a simple disconnect over the issue of abortion rights and what “healthcare” really means in America is the reason why so many in DC were caught off guard by the results.Activists...
GEORGIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: The most underestimated president in recent history

The midterms make clear that Biden is a much stronger president than he is often given credit for, writes Julian Zelizer. After two years of speculation about whether Biden should run for a second term, the outcome should also give Democrats reason to believe that a two-term, transformative presidency is already underway.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy