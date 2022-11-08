Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republican Sen. says she will back Democrats; polls tighten across country
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
A federal judge said Wednesday Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump knew the fraud figures were wrong but touted them in court and publicly, the judge said. This came in a ruling saying a GOP lawyer must give his communications to the Capitol-riot panel.
This Republican senator just dropped a truth bomb on his party
Republican Pat Toomey is retiring from his Pennsylvania Senate seat at the end of the term. But before he goes, he is speaking some hard truths to his party.
Liz Cheney calls election results ‘clear victory for team normal’ and rejection of Trump
CNN — Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday said the results of this week’s midterm elections were “a clear victory for Team Normal,” and a “rejection of the toxicity” of former President Donald Trump. “I think that it was a clear victory for Team Normal,...
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ comment is ‘a danger to our democracy’, Democrat opponent Tony Evers says
Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats
CNN — A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael...
Republicans Are Laying The Groundwork (Again) To Reject Elections They Lose
Blake Masters, the Peter Thiel-funded GOP Senate candidate in Arizona, gave a masterclass last month in sowing doubt about the results of the midterms — before a single ballot was cast. During a campaign stop reported by The Daily Beast, Masters recalled his dad worrying that, even if Masters...
Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections
Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
Pence reveals what Trump said as he tried to persuade him to reject elections results on Jan 6
In an upcoming book about his time in office, former Vice President Mike Pence reveals new details about his relationship with Donald Trump. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
Opinion: There's one person to blame for Republicans' thumping at the polls
The results of the 2022 midterm election have not been fully tallied and the crucial question -- who will control Congress? -- has not been answered. But we can draw some initial conclusions, writes Frida Ghitis.
NBC News
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country
J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
How ‘women just went crazy’ and saved the Democrats in the midterms
After voters shocked pundits in the Washington DC media sphere and made the 2022 midterms a clear referendum on the fall of Roe v Wade, abortion rights activists had a simple message for pollsters: It’s the economy, stupid.Examining the gulf between expectations and reality after Democrats pulled off a strong showing in Tuesday’s midterm contests and were, on Thursday, within reach of majorities in both chambers, it appears that a simple disconnect over the issue of abortion rights and what “healthcare” really means in America is the reason why so many in DC were caught off guard by the results.Activists...
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
John King shows Democrats' possible but very difficult path to keep the House
CNN's John King looks at close House races across the country and explains how Democrats could possibly keep control of the chamber.
Opinion: The most underestimated president in recent history
The midterms make clear that Biden is a much stronger president than he is often given credit for, writes Julian Zelizer. After two years of speculation about whether Biden should run for a second term, the outcome should also give Democrats reason to believe that a two-term, transformative presidency is already underway.
Washington Examiner
Trump gives strongest hint yet at 2024 run as he urges MAGA followers to vote in midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 run Thursday night, telling a group of Iowa Republicans that he will "very, very, very probably do it again." His comment in Sioux City, a deep-red corner of the Hawkeye State, was met by thunderous applause. Trump paused for dramatic effect before adding, "Get ready!"
Herschel Walker goes after Democrats in campaign rally ahead of U.S. Senate election
Candidate criticizes Sen. Raphael Warnock, President Joe Biden and other Democrats in visit to Richmond Hill. U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker belittled his election opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and several other high-profile Democrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in Richmond Hill. Walker’s stop was part of his “Unite Georgia” bus...
CNN
