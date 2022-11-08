Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
China's Singles Day sales could top 1 trillion yuan even as the economy cools
CNN — China's Singles Day, the world's biggest annual shopping event, is known for regularly smashing sales records. This year's bonanza, which wraps up on Friday and is led by internet titans Alibaba and JD.com, will likely be no exception: Analysts expect it to rack up 1 trillion yuan ($140.8 billion) in sales for the first time.
WRAL
Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on devices in China
CNN — Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government. Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software...
WRAL
Crypto CEO warns his industry faces 2008-style crisis, calls regulator scrutiny 'a good thing'
CNN — The reeling crypto industry faces a 2008-style crisis that will lead to a much-needed regulatory crackdown, crypto CEO Changpeng Zhao warned on Friday. "It's devastating for the industry. A lot of consumer confidence is shaken. We've been set back a few years," Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said during a conference in Indonesia.
WRAL
Crypto giant files for bankruptcy as CEO resigns in a stunning downfall
CNN — FTX Group said Friday it has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that its CEO has resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry. FTX said Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the exchange, will...
WRAL
Australian PM wants to ask China's Xi to lift trade barriers
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he would ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting. Both leaders will attend a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia and...
WRAL
In less than a week, Sam Bankman-Fried's $16 billion fortune evaporated
CNN — Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called "one of history's greatest-ever destructions of wealth."
WRAL
China scraps Covid flight bans, cuts quarantine for inbound travelers
CNN — China has reduced the amount of time travelers entering the country must spend in quarantine and removed a major restriction on international flights, as it begins to ease its stringent zero-Covid policy. The new measures were announced Friday following a meeting by the ruling Communist Party's top...
WRAL
Tesla officially makes its charging standard available to other companies
CNN — One of Tesla's biggest competitive advantages in North America has been its network of chargers that, for the most part, can charge only Tesla vehicles. Tesla chargers outnumber so-called CCS chargers, the sort used by Ford, General Motors, Audi, Rivian and others, by a factor of two to one, according to Tesla. Now, Tesla has invited other automakers to build cars with charging ports that can work with Tesla's charging format and for other charging companies, like EVGo, ChargePoint and Electrify America, to add Tesla-style plugs to their chargers.
WRAL
Larry David predicted FTX's implosion
CNN — Larry David made a prediction about this week's crypto meltdown that was prettaaay prettaaay good. In a Super Bowl ad for the FTX crypto exchange in February, Larry David sarcastically predicted that FTX wasn't going to make it. The ad shows David's character throughout history, naysaying humanity's greatest inventions, including the wheel, the lightbulb, coffee and democracy.
WRAL
The UK economy is sliding into recession and Europe is set to follow
CNN — The UK economy shrank in the third quarter, signaling the start of a recession that is likely to hit Europe next. UK GDP fell 0.2% between July and September, ending five consecutive quarters of growth, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The United Kingdom is...
WRAL
Playbill leaves Twitter, saying the site 'expanded tolerance for hate'
CNN — Playbill, a news outlet and guide for the Broadway theater community and theatergoers, said Friday it left Twitter after Elon Musk took over the platform. In a statement, Playbill said the social media platform has "greatly expanded its tolerance for hate, negativity, and misinformation." The account, which had more than 400,000 followers, was not active on Twitter as of Friday.
WRAL
'Wakanda Forever' aims to recreate blockbuster magic. Disney and theaters are counting on it
CNN — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters this weekend, and with it comes the type of anticipation and box office expectations that Hollywood has not seen in months. The Marvel film not only has to follow 2018's "Black Panther," one of the biggest blockbusters ever, but has the...
WRAL
All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays
CNN — It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?. We'll get a better sense of that...
WRAL
Why Planet Fitness hasn't raised its $10 monthly gym price in 30 years
CNN — A gym membership in the United States typically costs around $50 a month. Boutique gyms and high-intensity classes run double and triple that. Planet Fitness, however, has offered $10 monthly memberships for 30 years. The no-frills gym chain hasn't raised the price, making it one of the few things that still costs the same despite the highest inflation in decades.
WRAL
Americans are feeling worse about the US economy
CNN — Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday. The preliminary index reading from the Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7 from 59.9 in October....
WRAL
World's tallest woman looking for a job
The world's tallest woman is visiting the Bay Area, not only looking for a tech job but educating others about a rare disease and inspiring confidence in others. The world's tallest woman is visiting the Bay Area, not only looking for a tech job but educating others about a rare disease and inspiring confidence in others.
WRAL
The biggest wild card in the climate crisis
CNN — Negative emissions. Carbon capture. Net zero. It can be daunting, and a little exhausting, keeping up with the terminology from the annual UN climate talks, known as COP27, which are taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. But CNN's coverage can help you understand what's at stake, what...
Comments / 0