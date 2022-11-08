Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU LB Logan Kopp Discusses Making An Impact Early In His Bison Career
Big Game James McCarty had a chance to catch up with Redshirt Freshman LB Logan Kopp. They discussed his early impacts on the Bison defense and previewed the Southern Illinois game.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Shanley MVP QB Michael Rostberg Joins Flag Sports Saturday
Shanley Deacons star quarterback and St. Thomas football commit Michael Rostberg joined Flag Sports Saturday! He discussed the dominating Deacon performance in Friday's Dakota Bowl XXX victory and his excitement for his future at St. Thomas.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Netting comes down at Suite Shots in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Icy conditions and wind is responsible for taking the netting down at Fargo's newest golf facility. Suite Shots said in a Facebook post Thursday that the break-away clips operated properly, bringing the nets down to prevent severe damage. The first "break away" happened early in the winter,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Blizzard slams North Dakota, impact felt across state in multiple areas
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakotans are digging out after a blizzard slammed much of the state. Many schools, businesses, medical clinics, and government agencies were closed Thursday as snow made road conditions dicey. A number of planned Veterans Day events were also canceled. Authorities closed several highways Thursday afternoon too...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father
(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Four North Dakota counties experiencing power outages following Thursday winter storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Hundreds of homes are without power in four North Dakota counties following Thursday's brutal winter storm. First responders were deployed to Dickey, Sargent, Ransom, and Richland counties to assist families and businesses. Officials with the Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative say 670 customers were affected, and that it might take several days or even a week before power is fully restored.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Weather causes comedian to reschedule Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- So much for laughs at Scheels Arena Friday night. Despite hopes to get on stage, comedian Bert Kreischer has announced that his scheduled show at the Scheels Arena in Fargo is being rescheduled. Winter weather is being described as the reason the show is being moved. Kreischer...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
UPDATED: Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Hector International Airport considering upwards of $300 Million in improvements in 10-year plan
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Hector International Airport is considering projects, upgrades, and renovations that could cost more than $300 million dollars. The numbers come from Shawn Dobberstein, Director of Fargo's Airport Authority. He says Hector International Airport has "well in excess" of $300 million dollars in capital improvements that would be implemented over the next 10 years.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former Fargo Police Chief, Head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told to resign or be fired
(Fargo, ND) -- The head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, who has ties to Fargo, may soon be out of a job. Multiple sources are reporting that Chris Magnus has been told to either resign or be fired from his post with the CBP. This comes in the wake of many highlighting issues at the Southern Border when it comes to illegal immigrants finding ways across, as well as drugs being moved across as well.
