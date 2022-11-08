ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Which Steeler will benefit the most from the trade of Chase Claypool?

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlH6s_0j2bOLn300

Sunday will mark the first game for the Pittsburgh Steelers since trading away wide receiver Chase Claypool. The former second-round pick had 32 catches for 311 receiving yards but definitely wasn’t standing out in this offense.

Now that Claypool is gone, quarterback Kenny Pickett has one fewer option to target. This should benefit Pickett in helping him focus his options, but which of Pickett’s remaining targets will benefit the most from the six targets per game Claypool was getting?

Wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are the easy picks to improve, especially if the Steelers take more shots deep. But the sleeper guy to consider in this is tight end Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth has 32 catches for 367 yards and has helped the offense find the middle of the field. Physically, Freiermuth is very similar to Claypool and provides a very similar target for Pickett.

Cast your vote and let us know which player is going to step up and take those targets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Hurts tells Jason and Travis Kelce that he thought Pittsburgh would draft him in 2020

Jason and Travis Kelce have one of the top podcasts out as the brothers have teamed up for the critically acclaimed ‘New Heights’ show presented by Jukes. With Philadelphia 8-0 and preparing for a Monday night matchup against the Commanders, Hurts talked powerlifting, the MVP race, cooking for his Eagles offensive line, and the thought that he’d be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bear Necessities: Chase Claypool feels there's 'more opportunity' for him in Chicago's offense

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. Receiver Chase Claypool made his Bears debut in last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, where he caught two passes for 13 yards. It wasn’t a particularly flashy debut, but that was to be expected given he had been traded to Chicago just five days prior.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to miss several weeks after appendectomy

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had an appendectomy on Saturday and will miss multiple weeks in recovery. Fitzpatrick was ruled out on Saturday from this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints and it sounds like he will now miss several games. Pittsburgh will utilize some combination of Tre Norwood and Damontae Kazee to replace Fitzpatrick in the lineup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Tom Brady, Chris Godwin TD extends Bucs' lead vs. Seahawks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pulling away from the Seattle Seahawks, thanks to a clutch takeaway from the defense, and Tom Brady’s second touchdown pass of the day. After Devin White and Anthony Nelson ended Seattle’s best chance at a touchdown yet, Brady and the offense responded with a scoring drive that finished in the end zone with Brady hitting Chris Godwin for the four-yard six-pointer.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy injured vs. Titans

Story update: The Broncos announced in the second quarter that Jerry Jeudy has been downgraded to out. See our original post below. Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy went down in pain after he was targeted on a deep pass from quarterback Russell Wilson in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Steelers take one big step back after taking a major step forward

The Pittsburgh Steelers catch a huge break this weekend as T.J. Watt finally returns to the playing field. Without him, the team’s pass rush productivity plummeted to become one of the worst units in the NFL. Having him back changes the question for opposing offensive lines as Watt demands...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy