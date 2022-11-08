ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Verified Twitter accounts have lost the ability to change display name or profile picture and it’s anyone’s guess why

By Ryan Galloway
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 58

Julie.Anders
5d ago

Why does the media act like Twitter is essential to any single person on this planet? So bizarre. Twitter could go away tomorrow and 95% of this country would nit care. The ones that care are the 5% of left wingers, Hollywood special people and the 5% of corporations/governments that control the fake accounts on Twitter.

Reply(6)
16
Peter Ho
5d ago

The ability to change usernames and profiles will be restored if the user chooses to upgrade to the premium verification tier at $25/month. At the Ultra verification level which costs $75/month, users will be allowed to create sock puppet accounts and bots.

Reply(4)
10
cmrun
5d ago

he said from the get-go that he wanted the remove fake accounts and bots. that's probably why

Reply(7)
15
Related
decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy