Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Elon Musk shares plans to turn Twitter into a bank, warns of grim financial situation
Elon Musk has detailed plans to turn Twitter into a bank, while also warning the social network’s employees of the business’s apparently dire financial state. According to The Verge, Musk addressed Twitter’s employees directly yesterday, for the first time since his takeover of the company was completed on October 27. In a Q&A session that lasted just under an hour, he revealed an ambition to bring payment features to Twitter, arguing that sending a direct message and sending a payment are “basically the same thing.”
Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers
Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report, which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does
On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, but suggested Musk’s allegedly pro-Kremlin views on Crimea were a product of ignorance. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest thing 24 hours a day,” she said.Of course, Zelensky is not...
Even Elon Musk's mom admits no one wants to be him: 'He gets a lot of hate. Stop being mean to him.'
Elon Musk is smarter than Einstein, the former talent chief of SpaceX told a BBC documentary. Dolly Singh said Musk's legacy would be a combination of Einstein, Rockefeller and Tesla. Musk's mother, Maye, said everyone admires her son but admitted no one would want to be him. Elon Musk should...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
More than 50 Tesla employees are helping Elon Musk handle matters at Twitter
The new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has authorized 50 employees from his other companies, such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company, to help him handle matters at the social media company, according to a report by CNBC. In addition to the employees, Musk has friends and advisors who...
Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech
Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
Elon Musk knows what he’s doing. Here’s the real value he sees in Twitter
Elon Musk enters the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on Oct. 26. The question seemingly on everyone’s mind is what Elon Musk will do with Twitter. Will he save it? Destroy it? Will he regret the day he hit send on that tweet announcing his intention to buy the company? Or in five or 10 years, will we all look back, see the way Musk has transformed Twitter, and shake our heads in admiration?
Elon Musk faces $56 billion lawsuit from an unlikely source
As if Elon Musk didn’t have his hands full already, a metal drummer with a very small amount of Tesla stock is suing the billionaire for him to rescind $56 billion in stock grants. Richard Tornetta owned only nine shares of Tesla stock when he filed his lawsuit against...
Billionaires lose billions: What’s happening with Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried?
In a matter of weeks, two major players in the tech industry have seen their net worth drop by billions of dollars — partly the result of their own business decisions. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the now former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, reportedly had a net worth of roughly $24 billion in March and $16 billion as recently as Nov. 7, but now he no longer even qualifies for a listing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some reports suggest that with his stakes in crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood, FTX companies and Alameda Research, SBF could be facing serious financial difficulties in the days to come.
Tesla is now the third most valuable car brand as Elon Musk falls from the US$200 billionaires list
Tesla has shot up to third place in the world's most valuable car company brand rankings for this year, thanks to a combination of a rapid market capitalization rise and the ever-growing name recognition value of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. The Interbrand ranking puts Toyota at a first place, just as last year, with a 10% increase in brand value to nearly US$60 billion, while Mercedes-Benz is placed second with US$56 billion and a similar 10% increase from 2021.
Elon Musk Predicts Tough Times Ahead
It's been barely two weeks since Elon Musk took over Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report. But already, the billionaire is moving fast to generate revenue and make the platform profitable. The stakes are enormous for the tech tycoon, who acquired Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. He borrowed about...
Elon Musk Gets a Reality Check
Elon Musk seems to be waking up from a bad dream. Tesla's billionaire CEO is discovering a new reality linked to his acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report: it's not going to be easy to reinvent the platform, considered the de facto town square of our time. To...
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
Elon Musk is getting out-trolled—on his own platform
Elon Musk is an adept social-media troll. The CEO of Tesla, and now owner of Twitter, has called President Joe Biden a “damp sock puppet” and expressed surprise that liberal Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is still alive. He repeatedly bashed the Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency punished him for a bogus plan to take Tesla private that Musk tweeted in 2018.
12 things that happened at Twitter this week, from Doja Cat asking Elon Musk for help to bankruptcy threats
Elon Musk – aka the "Twitter Complaint Hotline Officer" has been busy for his second week as "Chief Twit". Here's a look at what's happened.
