Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Watcher’ Renewed For Season Two and ‘Monster’ To Continue With Two Installments

Delores Hughes, a star of the reality series Hollywood Hillbillies who was also known as “Mema,” died Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the age of 76. “We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the amazing, beautiful, kind soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes,” her family wrote in a Facebook post. The matriarch was surrounded by family in her hometown of Grayson, Ga., where she died of heart failure. They continued: “Mema’s family was her whole world! She bragged about them to anyone every time she had the opportunity. Mema was a trailblazer in many ways. She never really understood why so many people...

