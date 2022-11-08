Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Watcher’ Renewed For Season Two and ‘Monster’ To Continue With Two Installments

Read full article on original website
Related
Hollywood Hillbillies' Delores Hughes, Also Known As 'Mema,' Dead At 76
Delores Hughes, a star of the reality series Hollywood Hillbillies who was also known as “Mema,” died Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the age of 76. “We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the amazing, beautiful, kind soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes,” her family wrote in a Facebook post. The matriarch was surrounded by family in her hometown of Grayson, Ga., where she died of heart failure. They continued: “Mema’s family was her whole world! She bragged about them to anyone every time she had the opportunity. Mema was a trailblazer in many ways. She never really understood why so many people...
'Black Panther' sequel scores huge opening, at home and abroad
Disney and Marvel's highly anticipated "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" had a huge opening this weekend, taking in an estimated $180 million in North American theaters, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The original "Black Panther," the first major black superhero movie, became a cultural phenomenon, with a $202 million opening and a best-picture Oscar nomination.
What Is The Single Most Romantic Song Lyric Of All Time?
"AND IIIIEIIII WILL ALWAYS LOVE UUUUOOUUUU." —Me, to all of you
Millie Bobby Brown Revealed How She Met Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
The couple have been together for a minute — and now, we've found out how the two originally met.
Comments / 0