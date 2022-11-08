Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
TODAY.com
Daniel Radcliffe responds to Alan Rickman’s ‘sweet’ diary entry about him
Daniel Radcliffe felt Alan Rickman's presence while reading the late actor's posthumously published book of diary entries. Rickman died at age 69 in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. In the book "Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman," released Oct. 18, Rickman recounts his life and career through his unfiltered perspective.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the decade’s most underrated comedies laughs at financial catastrophe to endure as a cult classic
The Lonely Island have developed a rather unwanted habit on the big screen for crafting widely-adored movies that end up tanking at the box office. The Watch is the odd one out because it was terrible on almost every level, but the comedy trio’s feature-length collaborations on Hot Rod, MacGruber, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping all bombed horrendously in theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
rsvplive.ie
The Crown star Imelda Staunton's happy home life with Downton Abbey husband Jim Carter and famous daughter
The Crown is back, and this time Imelda Staunton is at the helm as Queen Elizabeth, during a tumultuous time for the royal family. The London native is most widely known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films but has also starred in historical drama Pride and Nanny McPhee.
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa says he doesn’t like wearing clothes anymore — and proves it
Jason Momoa recently left his social media followers in a frenzy after giving them a rare peek at his nearly nude physique in an Instagram post. But after the actor's visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, Nov. 9, those fans can rest assured that similar sights won't be rare anymore.
‘The Calling,’ From David E. Kelley, Is a Preposterous Crime Drama: TV Review
“The Talmud teaches us to see a single human being as the whole world,” declares Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), in Peacock’s new crime series “The Calling. “That each person is entitled to infinite respect and concern. Everyone is precious.” It may come as a surprise to those unfamiliar with the work of David E. Kelley, in which everything ultimately returns to the legal arena, that Avraham is deploying this wisdom not as mere spiritual teachings but by way of explaining his method of interrogation. If Avraham — like past Kelley characters from shows like “Ally McBeal” or “The Practice” —...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Depending on who you ask, third time may or may not have been the charm for a classic sci-fi horror story
If anybody thinks the trend for running well-known stories into the ground is a modern phenomenon, evidence to the contrary doesn’t come much clearer than Jack Finney’s 1955 novel The Body Snatchers. It only took a year following the tale’s publication for the live-action adaptation to arrive, with...
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones 5’ director blames ‘basement dwellers’ for spreading rumors of disastrous test screenings
Earlier this week, word began sweeping the internet that Indiana Jones 5 had been holding some preliminary test screenings, and things were not looking good for the long-awaited fifth and final installment in the legendary franchise. As the story went, director James Mangold and his team had trialed no less...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther 2’s Rotten Tomatoes scores paint a shocking picture as Chadwick Boseman’s thoughts on the film are revealed
Today’s Marvel news roundup is something of a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever special, for obvious reasons. Yes, after such a long wait, the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nomination spectacular is at last in theaters, meaning we can finally tell if it’s going to singlehandedly redeem Phase Four as we’ve all been hoping. Don’t worry, you won’t be finding any spoilers for the movie here, as we’ll instead be unpacking the civil war that’s erupting between the fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes and revealing what Chadwick Boseman was most excited for about the film.
wegotthiscovered.com
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill celebrates the life and memories he shared with close friend Kevin Conroy
Batman may not have been a hero known for his smile, but that couldn’t be further from the truth for the voice behind the iconic superhero. Indeed, few people can claim to definitively be Batman, but that’s exactly the title that Kevin Conroy has earned, with the voice actor having brought the character to life for nearly 40 years before his tragic passing just days ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Weird Al married and does he have kids?
The release of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has attracted the interest of numerous fans who are set to acquire more information about the popular comedy musician. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, the movie is all set to showcase the well-known version of Weird Al Yankovic despite some tiny variations from reality.
Tim Allen's Santa Is Coming Back to Town! Everything We Know About Disney+'s 'The Santa Clauses'
Scott Calvin is back! Tim Allen put on Santa's suit again for the new Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses. In January 2022, it was announced that the Disney Legend would be reprising his beloved role as Scott Calvin aka Santa Claus for the limited series. The Santa Clauses sees...
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Season 3 of ‘Mythic Quest’ will feel like a homecoming for fans
Where is there left to go after every expansion pack has been added on, every side mission explored, and countless cyber trinkets horded – except somewhere new? These and other issues challenge tech boffins Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), as Mythic Quest returns for a third season on Apple.
wegotthiscovered.com
It’s officially that time of year after Netflix’s first major festive release hits #1 in 58 countries
With Mariah Carey having officially been defrosted for her annual stint in the spotlight, it was inevitable that the deluge of festive-themed romantic comedies wouldn’t be too far behind. As fate dictates, then, Netflix’s Falling for Christmas has instantly become the biggest movie on the platform after releasing this past Thursday.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence
When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
