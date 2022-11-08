ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daniel Radcliffe responds to Alan Rickman’s ‘sweet’ diary entry about him

Daniel Radcliffe felt Alan Rickman's presence while reading the late actor's posthumously published book of diary entries. Rickman died at age 69 in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. In the book "Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman," released Oct. 18, Rickman recounts his life and career through his unfiltered perspective.
One of the decade’s most underrated comedies laughs at financial catastrophe to endure as a cult classic

The Lonely Island have developed a rather unwanted habit on the big screen for crafting widely-adored movies that end up tanking at the box office. The Watch is the odd one out because it was terrible on almost every level, but the comedy trio’s feature-length collaborations on Hot Rod, MacGruber, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping all bombed horrendously in theaters.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’

Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
‘The Calling,’ From David E. Kelley, Is a Preposterous Crime Drama: TV Review

“The Talmud teaches us to see a single human being as the whole world,” declares Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), in Peacock’s new crime series “The Calling. “That each person is entitled to infinite respect and concern. Everyone is precious.” It may come as a surprise to those unfamiliar with the work of David E. Kelley, in which everything ultimately returns to the legal arena, that Avraham is deploying this wisdom not as mere spiritual teachings but by way of explaining his method of interrogation. If Avraham — like past Kelley characters from shows like “Ally McBeal” or “The Practice” —...
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds

The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther 2’s Rotten Tomatoes scores paint a shocking picture as Chadwick Boseman’s thoughts on the film are revealed

Today’s Marvel news roundup is something of a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever special, for obvious reasons. Yes, after such a long wait, the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nomination spectacular is at last in theaters, meaning we can finally tell if it’s going to singlehandedly redeem Phase Four as we’ve all been hoping. Don’t worry, you won’t be finding any spoilers for the movie here, as we’ll instead be unpacking the civil war that’s erupting between the fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes and revealing what Chadwick Boseman was most excited for about the film.
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max

Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
Mark Hamill celebrates the life and memories he shared with close friend Kevin Conroy

Batman may not have been a hero known for his smile, but that couldn’t be further from the truth for the voice behind the iconic superhero. Indeed, few people can claim to definitively be Batman, but that’s exactly the title that Kevin Conroy has earned, with the voice actor having brought the character to life for nearly 40 years before his tragic passing just days ago.
Is Weird Al married and does he have kids?

The release of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has attracted the interest of numerous fans who are set to acquire more information about the popular comedy musician. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, the movie is all set to showcase the well-known version of Weird Al Yankovic despite some tiny variations from reality.
Review: Season 3 of ‘Mythic Quest’ will feel like a homecoming for fans

Where is there left to go after every expansion pack has been added on, every side mission explored, and countless cyber trinkets horded – except somewhere new? These and other issues challenge tech boffins Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), as Mythic Quest returns for a third season on Apple.
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence

When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.

