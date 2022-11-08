Tom Brady looks like he will be staying as a quarterback for the time being after his attempt to fill in at wide receiver ended in predictable fashion on Sunday. The 45-year-old, who was not noted for his speed even in his younger days, lined up as a receiver with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading the Seattle Seahawks 14-0 in the third quarter of their game in Munich. Brady was presumably acting as a decoy as Leonard Fournette took the snap. But the running back decided to throw to Brady, who slipped on the turf as Seattle’s Tariq Woolen gobbled up an easy interception. Brady also famously dropped a catch when he was quarterback of the New England Patriots in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles In Super Bowl LII.

