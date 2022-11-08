ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Hood: Racers’ demeanor has become much brighter since getting first win

MURRAY — It has long been said in the sports world that winning cures all ills. It may not have cured every ailment for Murray State’s football team this season, but the win over Tennessee State last month that marked the Racers’ first in a season that was expected to bring many more, if nothing else, has made this team feel better. On they “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7 this week, Head Coach Dean Hood said he has seen it with his own eyes in practices.
Murray Ledger & Times

Opener behind them, Racer women head to Purdue

MURRAY — Now that their season opener is behind them, Murray State’s basketball women prepare for a major step up in competition on Sunday. That is when the Racers (1-0 after a 97-54 win over Christian Brothers Thursday) meet Big 10 power Purdue.

