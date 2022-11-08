ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

#24 Kentucky falls at home to Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, Ky. – (UK Athletics) – Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns, but Vanderbilt scored a late touchdown to upset No. 24 Kentucky 24-21 on Saturday at Kroger Field. Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) got the ground game going, behind Rodriguez, rushing for 213 yards...
WTVQ

Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A panel of Kentucky lawmakers has voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky. The Collaborative Center for Literacy Development is tasked with providing Kentucky teachers training and information on the best way to teach children to read. But lawmakers at the Government Contract Review Committee meeting on Wednesday questioned the center’s effectiveness.
WTVQ

Burney Jenkins makes history as first Black man elected to Georgetown mayor

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown’s Mayor-elect Burney Jenkins is making history as the first black man to ever hold the position. “I don’t really look at it that way. The way I look is I am a role model for all because Black, white, it doesn’t matter. My job as mayor is to be a representative for all the citizens of Georgetown, no matter what,” says Jenkins. “People first in all decisions every day.”
WTVQ

Man shot and killed in Lexington Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 34-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning. Lexington Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Darby Creek Road. When officers arrived they found a man shot in the street. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
WTVQ

UPDATE: 17-year-old killed after car crashes into Kentucky River

UPDATE: (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On November 11, 2022 just before 10:00 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 7 in Richmond received a call of a single vehicle collision with possible entrapment on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. The initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by...
WTVQ

Search and rescue efforts continue after car goes into Kentucky River

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Crews resumed their search efforts for a missing woman early Saturday after a car went into the Kentucky River the night before. The Lexington Fire Department confirmed two people were hurt and another missing following the Friday night incident. They say a car was driving on Old Richmond Road and went into the river near the area of Proud Mary’s BBQ. The incident happened just after 9:30 pm.
WTVQ

Suspect in fatal shooting on Jennifer Road arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Jonathan Lockhart was arrested and charged with murder Friday from the Sept. 22 fatal shooting of Brooks. Lockhart was already in custody on unrelated charges at the time he was charged for this shooting. 9/22/22, 8:13 p.m. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and...
