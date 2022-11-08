Read full article on original website
Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking
In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
Texas Tech Cheerleader Goes Viral Push Pressing Teammates [Video]
When looking for an extremely underrated sport, especially at the collegiate level, my vote goes to cheerleading. Not only does it take an incredible amount of strength, but the coordination that goes into cheer is unreal. I mean, have you seen the routines they do? I can barely do a summersault without worrying I'll hurt myself and they get thrown up into the air while doing flips as if it’s as easy as walking.
The Lady Raiders Dominate After Rough Start in Season Opener
The Lady Raiders started rough against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, but their 16-9 deficit after the first quarter was quickly erased in the second quarter after a 22-3 effort as part of a larger 38-8 run for Texas Tech. The final was 69-49. Texas Tech was led by a trio...
Alt Rockers Gin Blossoms to Perform Raider Alley This Saturday in Lubbock
According to a tweet released the official Texas Tech Football, alternative rockers Gin Blossoms will perform at Raider Alley at 4 p.m. this Saturday, November 12th, prior to the Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech game. As a TTU alum, let me take a moment to say WRECK 'EM! Raider Alley is free to attend.
Don’t Lose Your Dinosaurs, Dino Day is Back at Texas Tech Museum
The Texas Tech Museum is one of just a few museums in town where you can learn about different cultures, art, and get cool souvenirs but the only one where you can learn about dinosaurs. This month the Texas Tech Museum is holding their annual Dino Day event and is inviting everyone across the South Plains to come and join. Dino Day is the biggest event of the year for the Texas Tech Museum and has been a staple of information for more than 20 years.
‘Girls Night Out’ Male Review Coming to Lubbock’s Jakes Backroom
It may be grey-sweatpants season, but non-consensual voyeurism isn't cool, so keep those eyeballs to yourself Jezebel. Ladies, if you're looking to ogle man bods in a socially acceptable way, then "Girls Night Out" may be for you. It's a male review happening at Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on December 10th. The event is 21 and up. From the Facebook Event Page:
The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
Cold Front Heading To Lubbock Bringing Freezing Temperatures
Well, Fall was fun. Now it's time to break out the heavy coats as a cold front is fast approaching and it's going to make an impact on Lubbock and the South Plains Friday and Saturday morning. While Thursday is expected to be a beautiful day with highs around 72...
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing
As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming
This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon
The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
24 Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials
Veteran's Day is a great way to show thanks to those who served our country. A lot of places offer different things on this day. Here are 24 Lubbock businesses that are doing something for it. Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Lubbock Restaurants You Can Pre-Order From for Thanksgiving
If you are looking to do no cooking or less cooking and cleaning this Thanksgiving you have come to the right place. Here is the list of what places in Lubbock offer pre-orders from the host of your Thanksgiving party. Make sure you pay attention to the deadlines. Lubbock Restaurants...
Daylight Saving Time Is Incredibly Dumb, And Lubbock Doesn’t Need To Participate.
Yeah, we've been through this before, and I'm planning on dying on this hill. Yes, we've all heard the old line of bullcrap: "Spring forward. Fall back." Twice a year, we go through a time-honored ritual of needing to reset the clocks on all of our non-internet connected devices, such as microwaves, VCRs (editor's note: OK, Boomer), car stereos, all because of this fallacy that we really, seriously need more daylight in the afternoon during the summer so that farmers and ranchers can work later into the day.
