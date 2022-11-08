ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awesome 98

Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking

In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
STARKVILLE, MS
Awesome 98

Texas Tech Cheerleader Goes Viral Push Pressing Teammates [Video]

When looking for an extremely underrated sport, especially at the collegiate level, my vote goes to cheerleading. Not only does it take an incredible amount of strength, but the coordination that goes into cheer is unreal. I mean, have you seen the routines they do? I can barely do a summersault without worrying I'll hurt myself and they get thrown up into the air while doing flips as if it’s as easy as walking.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Don’t Lose Your Dinosaurs, Dino Day is Back at Texas Tech Museum

The Texas Tech Museum is one of just a few museums in town where you can learn about different cultures, art, and get cool souvenirs but the only one where you can learn about dinosaurs. This month the Texas Tech Museum is holding their annual Dino Day event and is inviting everyone across the South Plains to come and join. Dino Day is the biggest event of the year for the Texas Tech Museum and has been a staple of information for more than 20 years.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

‘Girls Night Out’ Male Review Coming to Lubbock’s Jakes Backroom

It may be grey-sweatpants season, but non-consensual voyeurism isn't cool, so keep those eyeballs to yourself Jezebel. Ladies, if you're looking to ogle man bods in a socially acceptable way, then "Girls Night Out" may be for you. It's a male review happening at Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on December 10th. The event is 21 and up. From the Facebook Event Page:
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing

As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming

This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon

The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

24 Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials

Veteran's Day is a great way to show thanks to those who served our country. A lot of places offer different things on this day. Here are 24 Lubbock businesses that are doing something for it. Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Daylight Saving Time Is Incredibly Dumb, And Lubbock Doesn’t Need To Participate.

Yeah, we've been through this before, and I'm planning on dying on this hill. Yes, we've all heard the old line of bullcrap: "Spring forward. Fall back." Twice a year, we go through a time-honored ritual of needing to reset the clocks on all of our non-internet connected devices, such as microwaves, VCRs (editor's note: OK, Boomer), car stereos, all because of this fallacy that we really, seriously need more daylight in the afternoon during the summer so that farmers and ranchers can work later into the day.
LUBBOCK, TX
