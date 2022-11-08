Art Exhibits

Work by Frederick County native Dorothea Barrick is on exhibit in the solo show “Variable Palettes,” which runs through Jan. 6 at the Adams Co. Wine Shop in Gettysburg, Pa. Barrick is a former member of TAG/The Artists Gallery and taught at Frederick Community College for many years. She now teaches art clinics for Frederick County Parks and Recreation. The show includes multiple mediums: printmaking, painting, pastel, colored pencil and mixed-media. Learn more at adamscountywinery.com/events . Courtesy photo

Hispanic Heritage Celebration Art Exhibit — through Nov. 13, Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg. Collage artist Roxana Rojas-Luzon is guest curator. 39 pieces of art in a variety of two-dimensional mediums. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-258-6394 or gaithersburgmd.gov.

Artists in the Mary Pfister Group Exhibit — through Nov. 20, Links Bridge Vineyards Tasting Room, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-602-5733 or linksbridgevineyards.com.