Art Exhibits
Hispanic Heritage Celebration Art Exhibit — through Nov. 13, Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg. Collage artist Roxana Rojas-Luzon is guest curator. 39 pieces of art in a variety of two-dimensional mediums. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-258-6394 or gaithersburgmd.gov.
Artists in the Mary Pfister Group Exhibit — through Nov. 20, Links Bridge Vineyards Tasting Room, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-602-5733 or linksbridgevineyards.com.
