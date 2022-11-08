Aligbe's layup lifts Boston College past Cornell, 79-77

Prince Aligbe powered to the basket for a layup with under a second left to lift Boston College to a 79-77 win over Cornell in the season opener Monday night.

Aligbe scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the final four minutes, all on field goals at the basket. The freshman added nine rebounds and a pair of steals in his college debut.

The Eagles led, 77-72 following Aligbe's layup with 1:51 left, but Greg Dolan hit a jumper and Max Watson nailed a 3 with 30 seconds left to tie the game at 77-77. After running the clock down to seven seconds, Makai Ashton-Langford drove to the baseline and dropped a bounce pass for Aligbe, who powered to the basket for a finger-roll layup.

Ashton-Langford and TJ Bickerestaff each scored 12 points for the Eagles and Jaeden Zackery contributed 11 points and dished seven assists.

Cornell converted 29 of 63 shots from the field, including 13 of 36 from behind the arc. Nazir Williams led the Big Red with 17 points on 4-for-9 shooting from deep. Dolan added 13 points and Keller Boothby contributed 11.

