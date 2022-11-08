ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo pulls away in closing seconds, beats Colgate 88-87

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0j2bKhs500

Zid Powell’s 24 points helped Buffalo edge Colgate 88-87 on Monday night.

In the final seconds, Curtis Jones extended the Bulls' lead to 87-84, but Colgate threw away its inbounds pass that gave the Bulls the ball back with six seconds left. LaQuill Hardnett iced the game after making 1 of 2 free throws. The Raiders made a 3 as time expired.

Powell added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Bulls. Jones scored 15 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Isaiah Adams recorded 13 points and was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

Tucker Richardson led the way for the Raiders with 23 points, eight assists and two steals. Colgate also got 20 points and seven rebounds from Braeden Smith. In addition, Ryan Moffatt had 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Buffalo is a Saturday matchup with James Madison at home, while Colgate visits Brown on Thursday.

———

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

ABC News

903K+
Followers
191K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy