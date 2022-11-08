ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bates' 25 lead Butler over New Orleans 89-53

Manny Bates’ 25 points helped Butler defeat New Orleans 89-53 in the season opener on Monday night.

Bates also added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris shot 6 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Eric Hunter Jr. recorded 14 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.

Jordan Johnson led the Privateers in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Tyson Jackson added 14 points for New Orleans. In addition, Khaleb Wilson-Rouse had five points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Butler led New Orleans 46-21 at the half, with Bates (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Butler outscored New Orleans in the second half by 11 points, with Bates scoring a team-high 12 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

