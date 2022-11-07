Read full article on original website
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Compass, Inc. (COMP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Compass, Inc. (COMP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.59%....
Neovasc (NVCN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Neovasc (NVCN) came out with a quarterly loss of $3 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.82. This compares to loss of $2.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.38%. A...
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
What's Next For CVS Health Stock After A Solid Q3?
CVS stock (NYSE: CVS) is up 15% in a month, outperforming the broader S&P500 index, up 6%. The rise in CVS stock can be attributed to the solid Q3 results it reported last week. Its top and bottom line were well above our estimates, driven by continued growth in total membership and a favorable medical cost ratio (improving 230 bps y-o-y). The company took a one-time charge of $5 billion to settle all opioid-related litigation.
Better Buy: Coke or Pepsi
In today's video, I will break down both The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) stock and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) stock to determine which is the better buy right now. Both stocks are consistent dividend payers, being Dividend Kings, but one is trading at a more reasonable valuation. Check out this short...
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
Marathon (MRO) Moves Up Since Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why
The stock of independent energy explorer Marathon Oil Corporation MRO has gained 6.2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 2. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s comfortable earnings beat and its continued shareholder return initiatives. What Did Marathon Oil’s Earnings Unveil?. Marathon Oil...
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:. Monroe Capital MRCC: This non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Glowing Green Today
Shares of the anti-cancer cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having an unusually strong showing today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is up by a whopping 26.8% on sky-high volume as of 2:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday. What's fueling this double-digit rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Adaptimmune released...
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income
This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.
Zacks.com featured highlights International Game Technology, Encore Wire, CONSOL Energy and Tecnoglass
Chicago, IL – November 11, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are International Game Technology IGT, Encore Wire WIRE, CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX and Tecnoglass, Inc. TGLS. These 4 Solid Net Profit Margin Stocks Have Winning Potential. Investors eye businesses that generate profits on a regular...
Here Is a Growth Stock That's Actually Growing
Fintech innovator Block (NYSE: SQ) has gone from pandemic darling to post-pandemic goat with shares down 61% this year and nearly 80% below last year's all-time high. A combination of investors transitioning away from high-flying growth stocks, rising interest rates, and its own disappointing performance resulted in Block getting squashed.
Zacks.com featured highlights Washington Federal, HarborOne Bancorp, Ladder Capital, MGIC Investment and KKR Real Estate Finance
Chicago, IL – November 11, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Washington Federal, Inc. WAFD, HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. HONE, Ladder Capital Corp LADR, MGIC Investment Corp. MTG and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. KREF. 5 Top Stocks to Buy on New Analyst Coverages. As...
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
