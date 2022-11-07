Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:

1 DAY AGO