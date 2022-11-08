ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Montana State women move to 2-0 with road win over BYU

BOZEMAN — Montana State moved to 2-0 this season with an impressive 69-60 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. After trailing by one at halftime, the Bobcats really created some separation at the start of the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 14-4 and forcing BYU into three turnovers before four minutes had elapsed.
PROVO, UT
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats play at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The No. 3-ranked Montana State football team (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) is facing Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) on Saturday night at Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Kickoff for MSU's final road game of the regular season is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time. Pregame. MSU...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
After 13 months, Montana State wide receiver Coy Steel is back 'like he never left'

BOZEMAN — As Coy Steel lined up for the opening kickoff, the past 13 months vanished from his mind. He reverted back to all the time spent on special teams throughout his years at Montana State. Following Blake Glessner’s line-drive kick to Northern Arizona wide receiver Terrell Hayward, Steel upended Hayward around the NAU 25-yard line.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Tech ends football season on high note with big win at MSU-Northern

HAVRE – The Montana Tech Orediggers looked to end the regular season on a high note on Saturday as they traveled to Havre to take on Montana State University-Northern. The Orediggers got two rushing touchdowns from Kaleb Winterburn, two receiving touchdowns from Kyle Torgerson, and an interception return for a touchdown from Alaric Greil to highlight a 49-6 win over over Northern.
HAVRE, MT
Q&A: Montana State DC Willie Mack Garza discusses defense's performance at Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN — There were several reasons to believe Montana State’s defense would regress this football season. MSU’s 2021 defensive coordinator Freddie Banks took the same job at Colorado State. Bobcats linebacker Troy Andersen, last season’s Big Sky Conference and Football Championship Subdivision defensive player of the year, is now an Atlanta Falcon. The other senior starters on MSU’s defense last year: All-American defensive end Daniel Hardy (now a Los Angeles Ram), All-American nose tackle Chase Benson, All-Big Sky third team safety Tre Webb and all-conference honorable mention D-end Amandre Williams.
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman holds off Gallatin in Class AA semifinals, will play Helena Capital for state championship

BOZEMAN — The pass went short over the middle and found Quaid Ash’s gloves. It could not have been an easier interception. And it couldn’t have been an easier touchdown. The Bozeman junior linebacker secured the ball and needed just a few steps to cover 8 yards and reach the end zone. In doing so, he effectively carried the Hawks into the Class AA state championship football game.
BOZEMAN, MT
State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies

BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
SHEPHERD, MT
Looking ahead to the Class AA football state semifinals

A trip to the Class AA state football championship game will be on the line Friday night in Bozeman and Helena. No. 1 Capital (10-0) will be back at home after a 14-point win over Butte last week and awaiting them will be a rematch with Missoula Sentinel (9-2). The Spartans are the two-time defending state champions and are also making their fourth straight trip to Class AA football's final four.
BOZEMAN, MT
Manhattan Christian all-state hoops star Seth Amunrud signs with Dawson CC

GLENDIVE — Manhattan Christian star guard Seth Amunrud has signed to play basketball with Dawson Community College, Buccaneers coach Joe Peterson announced Thursday. Amunrud, a 6-foot-3 guard, helped lead the Eagles to a Class C state championship a year ago with a 27-0 record. He averaged 17.2 points per game while shooting 58.8% from the field, 45% from 3-point range and 82.5% from the free throw line.
GLENDIVE, MT
State B volleyball: Townsend, Huntley Project, Colstrip and Shepherd make it Southern B sweep in opening round

BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd will meet for the ninth time this season in the undefeated semifinal of the 2022 Class B state volleyball tournament Friday. Located just 14 miles apart, the Red Devils have won a record 13 volleyball titles in their history while the Fillies have never won one and whose last trip to the state tournament was in 1993. By virtue of their quarterfinal wins, both teams have secured a chance at the trophies, although the color is yet to be determined.
SHEPHERD, MT

