Gonzaga's defense records 15 steals, shows progress against North Florida in season opener

Key matchup: Familiarity in frontcourt adds layer of intrigue to Gonzaga-Michigan State game
SAN DIEGO – How Gonzaga and Michigan State handle the unique elements of Friday’s game on the USS Abraham Lincoln may prove more significant than how the Bulldogs and Spartans handle each other. Will 10-mph wind gusts influence perimeter shooting? Does a setting sun blind whichever team has...
'Bigger than basketball.' No. 2 Gonzaga, Michigan State to meet in highly-anticipated Armed Forces Classic
SAN DIEGO – Tom Izzo notched two victories on Monday night. The longtime Michigan State coach picked up career win No. 667 in relatively easy fashion, beating Northern Arizona 73-55 at the Breslin Center, before getting a phone call that could go a long way toward securing No. 668.
Gonzaga women increase difficulty with nonconference opener against Long Beach State
Long Beach State women’s basketball coach Jeff Cammon isn’t quite sure what kind of team he has this year. That’s no surprise, because he has 10 new players, and they haven’t seen any action this year apart from two closed-door scrimmages. “We have a lot of...
HIGHLIGHTS: Gonzaga Women Open Season with Win Over Long Beach State
Gonzaga Women's Basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 80-54 win over Long Beach State in the Kennel. Yvonne Ejim led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Brynna Maxwell had 14 points, and both Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong had 13 points each.
State volleyball: Colfax reaches 2B semifinal; Oakesdale, Springdale advance to 1B semis
Roundup of Thursday’s State 2B and 1B volleyball action from the Yakima Valley SunDome. Colfax 3, Adna 0: Brynn McGaughy and Hailey Demler had 13 kills apiece and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (16-2) swept the fifth-seeded Pirates (15-4) 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 in a quarterfinal. Colfax faces top-seeded Kalama in a...
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. - With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Preschool, No AM Classes Dishman.
Lucky winner from Airway Heights takes home $1 million in Powerball drawing
SPOKANE, Wash. - The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot might've gone to someone in California, but somebody from Airway Heights is taking home a $1 million prize. According to the Washington's Lottery, another eight people in the state won $50,000.
Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and will...
Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson's talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson's photos will be...
The Post Falls Police Department asking for help locating a missing person
POST FALLS, Idaho. - The post falls Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person. Jared Dale Abbott was last seen on Oct. 24 wearing a dark colored windbreaker jacket, jeans and work boots. He is 5'9" and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Jared...
John Nowels elected Spokane County sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson
SPOKANE, Wash. - Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday. Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels. During his campaign, Nelson said he...
Shooting in downtown Spokane sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been injured in a shooting in downtown Spokane and is being transported to the hospital, the Spokane Police Department confirmed. Right now, the Spokane Police Department is investigating. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check...
Cold case arrest made after 40 years
An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
Local restaurants offering thanksgiving dinner
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead, and they will send them straight to your front door. The meals range from $100 to $200 and can feed a...
US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
SNAP partners with Brick West to host event gathering warm clothes for vulnerable people
SPOKANE, Wash. - With winter weather settling in across the Inland Northwest, SNAP is partnering with Brick West to host a pajama party and gather new warm clothing for vulnerable people in Spokane. It is not required, but people are encouraged to wear pajamas for the pajama party event and...
2 arrested in connection to man's murder near Peaceful Valley, police searching for 1 more
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone, on first degree murder charges, involved with the body found near Peaceful Valley in October. Court documents are revealing new details about the killing of 51-year-old Andy Hernandez. According to the documents, three...
Spokane Valley man wanted for fraud investigation
Spokane Valley Police Detectives are hoping you can help them identify this man wanted for a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call crime check at 509-456-2233.
No criminal charges for ATF agent in shooting incident outside Motel 6 last November
SPOKANE, Wash. - An agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) involved in a shooting last November will not face charges after the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined deadly force was justified. According to the Prosecutor's Office, the incident occurred after an undercover ATF agent was...
