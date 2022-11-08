Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Subway custodian attacked with pipe while on the job
NEW YORK - Police say a subway custodian was attacked with a pipe while on the job in Manhattan. Now, they're asking for the public's help finding the man responsible. The assault happened Friday at the Chambers Street station in Tribeca.Police said the suspect walked up to the custodian, who was cleaning the E train platform, and hit her in the face with the pipe. The 46-year-old woman suffered swelling and bruising on her face. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Manhattan NYCHA residents fight for working locks
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — People who live in a midtown New York City Housing Authority building say the front door locks on their building have been vandalized. Mom Zunilda Gerena said she doesn’t feel safe in the building because of the lock issue. Gerena says it’s a constant problem and she’s had enough. It’s the first […]
Washington Square News
NYPD vehicles park on sidewalks, violating city law and impeding accessibility
Late last month, a Honda SUV and what appears to be a yellow cab could be seen blocking a sidewalk near the New York City Police Department 6th Precinct in Greenwich Village. The cars are parked crookedly jutting out of a driveway, making the sidewalk impassable. A sign behind them, on the door of a garage they obstruct, reads “Active Driveway / Do Not Block / Towed at Owner’s Expense.”
torchonline.com
Mayor Adams And Governor Hochul Announce New Subway Safety Plan
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to reduce the amount of violence on the subways on Oct. 22. The plan has been described as a “strategy of cops, cameras, and care” by Hochul in her news conference. The...
pix11.com
NYPD officers shoot at car in Brooklyn
NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said.
Brooklyn driver reached 100 mph before deadly crash sent Tesla flying 40 feet in air: DA
A Brooklyn man has been indicted for a 100 mph Tesla crash that killed his passenger and injured three others, the borough’s district attorney’s office said Wednesday.
4 cars stolen from same Staten Island block in 24 hours; 7 across borough
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As car thefts continue to rise this year in the borough, seven were stolen in the past 24 hours — with four thefts occurring on one Westerleigh street, according to police. While law-enforcement officials on Staten Island continue to remind residents to take their...
New 5G tower additions leave some residents in the dark
New York City is helping to build towers citywide to link free wireless internet to people, but some residents say it's been done without consulting their community - leaving them with more questions than answers.
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
NBC New York
NYC Driver Indicted in 100 MPH Death Crash That Sent Tesla Flying 40 Feet in Air
A 23-year-old Brooklyn man has been indicted for allegedly killing his passenger and hurting three other people in a 100 mph Tesla flip and crash last year, prosecutors said Wednesday. Jonathan Mikhaylov, of Gravesend, is accused of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless endangerment and other offenses in the June...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
queenoftheclick.com
Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!
Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
Truth About Cars
Thieves Swap 26 Cars From Queens, NY Dealership
Car thieves broke into a car dealership in Queens, New York over the weekend, snatched the keys to 26 vehicles, and took them home. This is shortly after 20 luxury cars were stolen from a Mitsubishi dealer in nearby Jamaica, Queens. The manner of the theft was similar. NYPD is...
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
Man slashed in forehead at Brooklyn subway station, attacker flees
The 25-year-old victim got into an argument with another man, also believed to be in his 20s, on a Queens-bound J train around 2:40 a.m.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Hitler's Insane Weapon Designed to Wipe Out New York City
The Amerikabomber was a massive, state-of-the-art bomber that Hitler planned to use to annihilate New York City. Check out today's epic new video to find out what stopped Hitler from using one of his most powerful weapons against America. via The Infographics Show. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's...
Girls, 6 and 8, hit by driver in Brooklyn: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two girls were struck by a driver as they crossed a Brooklyn street on Monday afternoon, police said. The children, ages 6 and 8, were with their mom crossing midblock near 57th Street and Seventh Avenue around 2:15 p.m., officials said. The kids were hit by a Honda headed northbound […]
Child, adult injured in fire at Wagner Houses in East Harlem
NEW YORK - A fire at an East Harlem NYCHA complex left two people hospitalized Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims is a child. An adult was also injured. They were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to survive. Fire investigators are trying to determine how this happened. Windows on the 10th floor of the building have plywood in place of glass now. An air conditioning unit that was in one of those windows earlier Tuesday could be spotted lying on the ground, burned from flames. Police say the fire stated in the kitchen just before 1 p.m. at the Wagner Houses on First Avenue between 120th and 122nd Streets. An upstairs neighbor from the 11th floor told Mitchell she saw a boy whose chest was covered in burns. Police say they have no reason to believe the child was home alone, but they have not released the relationship between him and the injured adult. Thankfully the victims will survive. The investigation continues to determine the cause.
NBC New York
26 Cars Stolen From NYC Dealership in Single Night
Cops are trying to track down more than two dozen cars stolen in a single night from a dealership in Queens. Twenty-six vehicles went missing between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday from the business on Queens Boulevard in Maspeth, the NYPD said. The suspects behind the mass car...
Comments / 0